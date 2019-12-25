Charities across Vancouver serve food, hope and dignity for those in need of Christmas – BC

Loading...

With thousands of people across Vancouver who don't have a home on Christmas Day, charities line up to serve plates of kindness and hope.

1,500 guests came to the Salvation Army Harbor Light in downtown Eastside for a free Christmas dinner and a community day.

"We cook over 100 turkeys, 600 liters of potatoes, 150 liters of sauce and 120 cakes," said managing director Jim Coggles. “We have over 100 volunteers who work in different shifts, from opening to graduation.

"It's a big day. We can serve the people at the table and give hope and dignity back to people who would otherwise not have a very special Christmas day."

Like other charitable Christmas dinners throughout Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, the Harbor Light helps not only to get the homeless and unemployed going, but also to those who struggle to make ends meet.

"We have people we have known in the community for many years who live in very difficult circumstances," he said. "If you're lucky, you'll have a paycheck to switch from paycheck to paycheck, but in many cases people have a fixed income or no income."

"This may be the only Christmas dinner they get, so it's a great opportunity to connect with friends and show people that they are important and that we care about."

In the dining room, volunteers dressed in Christmas hats and lights said they would like to spend their vacation to make sure everyone got a hot meal.

"I was definitely on the other side and I know what it's like, so it's very important that we give something back and take care of other people," said kitchen manager Terence Maxie.

"Everyone goes through things. Some of us are able to deal with it alone, and some of us need support. We help people here, regardless of whether they are addiction problems or corrections.

"I am very grateful for this place."

The volunteers Charlene Andrew and Courteney Schulz have been helping at Harbor Light for years.

"We started when Courteney was eight years old," said Andrew. “They allowed her to hand out chocolate to everyone who came with their oversized plastic gloves, and it was wonderful. You had a great time. "

The 24-year-old Schulz remembers telling his mother to make it a tradition. Since then the family has been looking forward to it every year.

"I remember watching my mother interact with a man who was having a hard time and she talked it through to him," she said. "I think just starting these dialogues is really important."

Homelessness in Vancouver, with 2,223 record values, is the highest number since the survey began in 2002. A quarter of a million Canadians have become homeless in 2019, the proponents said.

"What it means from a human perspective is that young mothers come to us in tears because they can't take care of their families," said Jeremy Hunka, spokesman for the United Gospel Mission.

"The people who come to our homeless shelter go through the door and can't believe they are here for Christmas vacation if they never thought they were near the homeless or asking for help.

"It's really hard for people; it's devastating."

According to Hunka, young mothers in particular are hardest hit by the ever-increasing cost of living in Metro Vancouver, pushing more of them toward the poverty line.

As demand has increased, recent studies have shown that charitable donations have decreased in recent years.

According to a Fraser Institute report, Canadians donated 0.54 percent of their taxable income in 2017. That's almost three times less than US taxpayers, who donated an average of 1.25 percent.

The Salvation Army itself recently announced that donations for its annual Christmas cauldron campaign decreased 76 percent in 2019. The campaign's revenue covers up to 70 percent of the charity's donations for the rest of the year.

According to Maxie, it is important that people – especially during the holiday season – take the time to get out of their busy life, to lend a hand or to open their wallets.

"You say the more we give, the more we can achieve in life, right?" He said.

