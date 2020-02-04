Charges withdrawn against voodoo attack in East Bridgewater

Four days before two women were tried for charges, they injured two young children in an alleged voodoo ritual, prosecutors withdrew the charges against them and closed the case. According to The Enterprise, Rachel Hilaire, 42, and Peggy LaBossiere, 53, were scheduled to trial Monday at Plymouth Superior Court on allegations such as chaos, mistreatment and battery on a child with injury and indecent abuse and battery on a child younger than 14 years. Instead, their cases are closed after the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office has filed a nolle prosequi, a formal filing that the charges will no longer be prosecuted, on all charges against both women last Thursday. Assistant prosecutor Shanan Buckingham, who had prosecuted the case, filed the nolle pros on behalf of the prosecutor. “Therefore, on the basis of the information obtained about the two victims named victims in this case, the Commonwealth has determined that the child would not be available to testify in this case,” she wrote in the lawsuit obtained by The Enterprise. ” Moreover, it is not in the children’s interest or in the interests of justice to enforce their testimony at this time. “The women, who are sisters, were arrested by the East Bridgewater police in January 2018 after performing what they described as a Haitian voodoo ritual about their friend’s children. “Without the children’s testimony in this case, the Commonwealth does not have a good loyalty base to go to trial right now,” Buckingham wrote in the nolle pro-archives Thursday the cases were closed and medical records related to the case were destroyed, according to legal documents .eth Stone, a spokeswoman for jus officer Timothy Cruz, said prosecutors have the option to resubmit charges at a later date if circumstances change or additional evidence is developed. “The facts of this case were disturbing and there is no doubt that these children were affected by the circumstances of this case. However, as the date of the trial approached, it became clear that these two child victims would not be able to testify or be significantly limited in their ability to testify, “said Stone.” That is why we chose to submit a nolle prosequi because, in the absence of testimony from the victims, it was determined that we could not fulfill our burden of proof without reasonable doubt. making that decision, we carefully considered how we could best protect these children from further traumatization so that they can go on with their lives. ”The police had accused the women of tying up, burning and burning a 5-year-old girl. to free her from a demon who misbehaved her and threatened to cut off the head of the girl’s 8-year-old brother. were sued by a large jury from Plymouth County in March 2018 on eight allegations. They had canceled several planned jury trial dates, including in March, June, August, October and December last year. In mid-January 2018, Randolph East police officers asked East Bridgewater officers to perform a health and well-being check on a woman and her two children who had stayed with Hilaire and LaBossiere in an apartment on West Union Street. LaBossiere was a customer of the mother, who is a hairdresser. The police found the family there and noticed that the 5-year-old girl had a big burn in the third degree on her face. Police say doctors later said that burns on the girl’s face caused permanent malformation. The mother told the police that she is of Haitian descent and believes in the religion of Voodoo. “(The mother) stated that her children behave badly because of evil spirits and that they make prayers and use certain water and oil to make the demon go away,” police inspector John Grillo of East Bridgewater wrote in an arrest report. The children’s mother was never charged with crimes related to the case, but was evaluated at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital and then sent to Pembroke Hospital for mental health treatment. After the arrests, the children were taken into custody by the Ministry of Children and Families. The police had also accused Hilaire and LaBossiere of tying the 5-year-old girl twice and using a “pointed object” as a needle to cut her on her arm and collar, as well as blow fire across her face. The police had accused LaBossiere of having cut off the 8-year-old boy’s head with a machete. The police had also accused th women of touching the boy’s private parts while rubbing a plant-like substance on his body. None of the lawyers for the two women answered a phone call on Monday.

Four days before two women were tried for charges, they injured two young children in a so-called voodoo ritual, prosecutors withdrew the charges against them and closed the case.

According to The Enterprise, Rachel Hilaire (42) and Peggy LaBossiere (53) would arrive on trial in Plymouth Superior Court on Monday for allegations of chaos, mistreatment and battery in a child with injury and indecent abuse and battery in a child under the age of 14.

Instead, their cases were closed after the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office filed a nolle prosequi, a formal filing that the charges are no longer being prosecuted, on all charges against both women last Thursday.

Assistant prosecutor Shanan Buckingham, who had prosecuted the case, filed the nolle professionals on behalf of the prosecutor.

“Therefore, on the basis of the information obtained about the two children who are mentioned as victims in this case, the Commonwealth has determined that the children in this case would not be available to testify,” she wrote in the court case obtained by The Enterprise . “Moreover, it is not in the interest of the children or in the interest of justice to further enforce their testimony at this time.”

The women, who are sisters, were arrested by the East Bridgewater police in January 2018 after performing what they described as a Haitian Voodoo ritual on their friend’s children.

“Without the testimony of the children in this case, the Commonwealth does not have a good loyalty base to go to trial right now,” Buckingham wrote in the nolle-pros.

From Thursday, the cases were closed and medical records relating to the case were destroyed, according to legal documents.

Beth Stone, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor Timothy Cruz, said that prosecutors have the option to resubmit the charge later if circumstances change or additional evidence is developed.

“The facts in this case were disturbing and there is no doubt that these children were affected by the circumstances in this case. However, as the date of the trial approached, it became clear that these two child victims would not be able to testify or be significantly limited in their ability to testify, “said Stone. “That is why we chose to submit a nolle prosequi because, in the absence of testimony from the victims, it was determined that we could not fulfill our burden of proof without reasonable doubt. In making that decision, we carefully considered how we could best protect these children against further traumatization so that they can move on with their lives. “

Marc Vasconcellos / The Enterprise

In this February 7, 2018 file photo, Peggy LaBossiere, left, and Rachel Hilarie, both from East Bridgewater, appear for a hearing about danger in Brockton District Court. (Marc Vasconcellos / The Enterprise)

The police had accused the women of tying up, burning and maiming a 5-year-old girl to free her from a demon who was misbehaved and cut off the head of the girl’s 8-year-old brother.

The women were sued by a large Plymouth County jury in March 2018 on eight allegations. They had canceled several planned jury trial dates, including in March, June, August, October and December last year.

Mid January 2018, Randolph police asked East Bridgewater officers to perform a health and well-being check on a woman and her two children who had stayed with Hilaire and LaBossiere in an apartment on West Union Street. LaBossiere was a customer of the mother, who is a hairdresser.

The police found the family there and noticed that the 5-year-old girl had a large third-degree burn on her face. Police say doctors later said burns on the girl’s face caused permanent malformation. The mother told the police that she is of Haitian descent and believes in the religion of Voodoo.

“(The mother) stated that her children behave badly because of evil spirits and that they keep prayers and use certain water and oil to let the demon leave,” police detective John Grillo, East Bridgewater, wrote in an arrest report.

The mother of the children was never charged with crimes related to the case, but was evaluated at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital and then sent to Pembroke Hospital for mental health treatment.

After the arrests, the children were taken into custody by the Ministry of Children and Families.

The police had also accused Hilaire and LaBossiere of tying the 5-year-old girl twice and using a “pointed object” such as a needle to cut her in her arm and collar area, and blow fire across her face. The police had accused LaBossiere of having cut off the 8-year-old boy’s head with a machete. Moreover, the police had accused both women of touching the boy’s private parts while rubbing a plant-like substance on his body.

None of the lawyers for the two women answered a phone call on Monday.

.