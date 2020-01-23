Charges imposed on death of baby found in dumpster on Christmas Eve 2017

The Calgary police have charges related to the death of a newborn girl whose body was found in a garbage container in Bowness on Christmas Eve 2017.

The baby’s body was discovered around 11:30 am. on December 24, 2017 by a resident named Charlie, who had been looking for a row of recycling and rubbish bins in a parking lot behind a supermarket in the northwest.

Upon finding the baby’s body in a garbage can, located behind 7943 43rd Avenue N.W., the resident warned the police.

In the course of the investigation, which began as an indefinite death and lasted about two years, the Calgary police received 70 tips. Each tip was examined to determine the identity and well-being of the baby’s mother.

It was assumed that the baby was born within 24 hours before her body was found.

Autopsy results showed that the child had only been breathing at a certain point after birth.

Calgary Police Homicide Staff Sgt Martin Schiavetta speaks with the media on site in Northwest Calgary on Friday, December 21, 2018 and gives an update on the discovery of a baby in a garbage container on Christmas Eve 2017.

Jim Wells / Postmedia

Murder detectives had hoped that the image, released in February 2018, would bring them closer to finding the child’s mother.

It was the first time that Calgary police used DNA phenotyping during an investigation.

The police also used camera images and confirmation of DNA from the baby and the mother, which eventually gave investigators the information needed to file a complaint against a woman.

The identity of the woman has not been released. She is confronted with accusations of indignation about a dead human body and the failure to provide for the necessities of life.

Police say her name will be shared as soon as she appears before a justice of the peace.

“This is a matter that weighed heavily on the minds and hearts of not just researchers, but the larger community,” said Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta. “Although details about motive and intention will unfold as part of the legal process, we hope that this provides a certain degree of closure for all involved.”