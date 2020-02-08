Chargeasap Flash Charger for $ 149 pre-order special (+ iPhone 11 giveaway)

Chargeasap sets its new portable flash charger with a total output of 150 W and 100 W, which is only available via the USB-C-PD connection, apart from the competition. According to the company, it is the “fastest charging current bank in the world”. It also offers wireless charging, can charge four devices at once, and is available now for $ 149 as a pre-order special.

The Chargeasap Flash Charger is a great all-round portable power bank that supports all of your Apple devices, including charging the 16-inch MacBook Pro at full speed. Even with a sturdy 20,000 mAh capacity powered by Tesla’s graphene batteries, it’s available in a compact design that weighs just one pound and is approved by the airline.

The flash charger is the first portable power bank with a power of 100 W via a single USB-C port. The wireless charging pad built into the top of the device works with iPhone, AirPods, and even Apple Watch (the prototype we tested didn’t support wireless charging of the Apple Watch, but Chargeasap promises functionality).

In addition to the USB-C port, which supports 100 W inputs and outputs, one USB-A port offers up to 40 W, while the second USB-A port transmits 18 W. The wireless charger has a power of 10W.

Flash Charger supports fast charging for iPhone, iPad and most Android smartphones. With the Tesla graphene batteries and an input power of 100 W, you can fully charge the flash in just 35 minutes to 80% of its total capacity of 20,000 mAh or in just one hour. According to Chargeasap, charging is up to 10 times faster than standard power banks.

Thanks to the Tesla graphene batteries, the flash charger stays cooler when you switch on your devices and has a long lifespan of 5 years, which is much longer than that of competing products.

Chargeasap Flash Charger Specifications:

World’s first power bank with Tesla ™ graphene batteries

Supports 100W USB-C power delivery for devices including MacBook 16 “

Supports QC3.0, Huawei Supercharge, Oppo & Vivo Flash Charge

150W power, 4 devices charge at the same time

Wireless charging for cell phones and Apple Watch

Supports Apple Fast Charge

Safe for air travel with TSA / EASA approval

5x the battery of the iPhone 11 or 3x the battery of the 15 “MacBook Pro

2 year international guarantee

5 years battery life

Only 470 g of light

Free shipping to the United States

The limited early bird price for the Chargeasap Flash Charger was $ 139, at the time of writing only $ 4 was available at that price. The next level for supporters is $ 149, 50% of the suggested retail price of $ 299. Flash will be delivered to Indiegogo supporters in May.

