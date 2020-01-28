Charge securely anywhere with the SyncStop USB condom

I usually keep my devices charged using chargers that have been tested and I trust, but there are times when I am on the move and when I am forced to make a choice between using a public charging point or a shortage of juice.

Having a USB “data blocking” condom is a cheap way to have peace of mind.

The SyncStop USB condom comes in two types – with housing and without housing. The encased version looks like a small harmless dongle and the “Apple” white color means that it is unlikely to attract attention.

You plug it in at the end of a charging cable and then charge as normal.

There is also an unopened version, both designed for USB-A. This is essentially a bare circuit board with a USB connector on one end and a USB port on the other. There are a few resistors on the board, but apart from that, it allows power while data is being blocked.

The fact that it is not enveloped not only makes it smaller, but also ensures that the ultra-paranoid ensures that it is not tampered with.

The encased version costs $ 12.99, the non-enveloped version comes to $ 6.99.

I have tested this extensively and found no problem with charging when using SyncStop, with the dongle that could flow up to 2.1A current, while the device allowed absolutely no data connection between charger and smartphone or tablet. There is also no overheating or noise.

I had to figure out what was in the enveloped StopSync dongle (people asked me) and after I freed the interior of the very solid plastic case (without freeing blood), I discovered – as expected – that it was very much such as the non-encapsulated version.

Keep in mind that although a data blocker can prevent data transfer, the port may still be able to damage a device, either due to damage or incorrect configuration, or due to malicious mess.

It is a pity that SyncStop does not make a USB-C-to-USB-C version of the USB condom. There is a company that does that – PortaPow – and you can find that on Amazon. That said, public USB-C charging ports are not as common yet (that’s why it’s a good reason to have USB-A-to-Lightning or USB-A-to-USB-C cables while traveling).

Highly recommended piece of kit for travelers.

