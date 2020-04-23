Char-Bruffhurst-Cuff and Leah Cowan by gal-dem among the forgotten women of the Windrush generation

This article has been published to coincide with a phase of Mashable’s new podcast, History Becomes Her. Listen here.

Gal-dem is a UK publication written by women and non-binary people of color who actively responds to the way people of color are portrayed in the media.

Founded by Liv Little in 2015, the gal-dem mission statement is clear: To empower and support young women and non-binary people of color, to intervene in racist stereotypes, and to illuminate racial stereotypes. stories and experiences that are important. Two women who played a key role in producing gal-dem journalists Charlie Brinkhurst-Cuff and Leah Cowan.

Brinkhurst-Cuff is editor-in-chief of gal-dem, and author of Mother’s Country: Real Stories of Children in the Windrush. Cowan is the political editor of gal-dem, and she also works with Imkaan, a black women’s organization dedicated to addressing violence against black and minority women and girls.

In this episode of History Becomes Her, Cowan and Brinkhurst-Cuff discuss their book “I Can’t Erase”: Our Stories of Growing Up as People of Color and their personal experiences of erasure.

You can listen to the episode on Apple Podcasts, Meet, Acast, or where you get your podcasts.

Charlie Brinkhurst-Cuff, editor-in-chief of gal-dem.

Photo: Charlie Brinkhurst-Cuff

Lea Cowan, political editor at gal-dem.

Every phase of History Becomes His Beginning with the same question: Is there a woman from the past or present who has had a profound impact on your life? For Cowan, the answer to that question was: American political activist Angela Davis. Brinkhurst-Cuff named Myrna Simpson, Joy Gardner’s mother who died in a botched deportation in 1993, as her source of inspiration.

In this episode, Cowan and Brinkhurst-Cuff embrace the forgotten women of the Windrush generation and their important role in shaping the NHS. The term Windrush refers to the ship MV Empire Windrush, which arrived in Essex in June 1948, bringing people from Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and other islands. People arriving in the UK from Caribbean countries between 1948 and 1971 are referred to as the Windrush generation.

Kehinde Andrews, professor of black studies at Birmingham City University, wrote that “black women were not just part of the history of the Black Power movement, they were leading it in Britain.” But in some fictional narratives of the movement, women’s roles have been decent and abolished.

The episode also reflects on the role of women in Britain’s Black Power movement, and one activist who didn’t notice: Olive Morris. Morris was a member of the British Black Panthers, and she founded the Brixton Black Women’s Group. He died at the age of 27 from cancer in 1979. But in his short life he had a profound impact on community activism in Britain.

Subscribe to History He Has Been To Apple Podcasts, Meet, Acast, or wherever you get your podcasts.

.