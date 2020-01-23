Channing Tatum will play and produce in “Bob the Musical” for Disney – a project that has been in development for over a decade.

Tatum will produce through his company Free Association and partners Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan. Tripp Vinson and Chris Bender are also involved in the production. No director is currently attached to “Bob the Musical”.

The story is about a normal guy whose worst nightmare comes to life when we wake up and find that he’s trapped in a musical.

The authors who have worked on the screenplay in the past include Michael Chabon, Alan Loeb, Mike Bender, John August, Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel. Attached directors included Mark Waters, Adam Shankman, Michel Hazanavicius and the team of Phil Lord and Chris Miller. Jessica Virtue and Allison Erlikhman oversee Disney.

Tatum’s most recent credits include “Hail, Caesar!”, “Logan Lucky” and “Kingsman: The Golden Circle”. He is said to co-direct, produce, write and star in the road trip comedy “Dog”, which is about a former film, and starred Army Ranger and his Belgian Malinois dog Lulu. Tatum will make his directorial debut with Carolin. “Dog” was announced in November.

Tatum can also be seen in “Soundtrack of Silence” where Free Association and Temple Hill produce for Paramount. He will be looked after again by WME.