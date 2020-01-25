Channing Tatum beats a fan over Jessie J diss

Channing Tatum proved that his relationship with his returning girlfriend Jessie J was stronger than ever on Friday when he attacked an Instagram user to compare the pop star to his ex-actress.

The social media feud began when Tatum published a photo of Jessie late Friday, with a kiss on the cheek. This made the couple’s reunion official on Instagram.

But not everyone was happy about the recently reconciled couple.

“Jenna looks better with you,” wrote Instagram user alexisak184, referring to Tatum’s ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

Jenna DewanAFP via Getty Images

Tatum, who has since made the comments on the post private, quickly jumped in to defend his lady.

“Hey Alex, I don’t usually speak that way. But you seem to be so good that terribly happy people hate thoughtless people like everyone else. Why don’t you think seriously about what you do? It’s hurtful and I don’t mind” raged the “Magic Mike” star.

“If you can’t be a terrible, hateful person on my side and support the infinite and untouchable beauty and woman who is Jess … please get TF out of here. Nobody wants you here. Especially me. And nobody is breathtaking and nicer than Jess. And yes, that includes my ex. “

He continued: “And just to be clear to the other people who love to turn around. Jenna is beautiful and amazing in itself. But no and I mean, nobody is more beautiful than anyone else. Beauty cannot be measured. It’s a question of the perspective. So while you pour infinitely beautiful people over these words and try to find something to start with. I will enjoy my MF night with my adorable wife and snuggle up in her beautiful heart. “

Tatum dropped his comments before walking the red carpet with Jessie at the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year gala in Los Angeles.

Later that night, he released a sultry photo of the British singer in her silver dress with the heading “Sculpture of Magic”.

Tatum, 39, and Jessie, 31, separated after a year of dating in December. Reports of reconciliation were circulating earlier this week.

Tatum was previously married to Jenna Dewan, with whom he shares a 6-year-old daughter, Everly. The divorce was carried out in November 2019.

Meanwhile, Dewan is expecting a baby with his friend Steve Kazee.