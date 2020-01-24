Channing Tatum and Jessie J took photos at the LA Equestrian Center

You are back in the saddle.

A day after reports of their reconciliation, Channing Tatum and Jessie J were photographed together at the Los Angeles Equestrian Center in Griffith Park and looked very similar to a couple.

The two were caught on Friday and ran brilliantly together and with a horse when accompanied by a horse trainer. The 39-year-old Tatum opted for a power clash in a neon green top – on the back of which is confusing and perhaps alarmingly easy to read “nationalism” – and for camouflage pants that were equipped with the classic Supreme water bottle, while Jessie [31 ] the top was wearing a classic horse farm date outfit in black athleisure.

Two girls reportedly asked for a photo with Jessie without recognizing Tatum and even asked him to act as the photographer for the picture.

The two, who separated in December 2019 after a year of dating, seemed to be every inch of the couple, with Tatum massaging Jessie’s shoulders in one shot and laughing at a face that made her in another.

They swap roles with the big spoon and the small spoon at one point while looking longingly into the distance and maybe thinking about buying a horse. Tatum also appears to have been caught speaking to the animal and perhaps preparing for the inevitable restart of “The Horse Whisperer”.

Mazel.