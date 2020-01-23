Channing Tatum and Jessie J are together again while they start the romance again after a two-month divorce

CHANNING Tatum and Jessie Tatum have revived their romance after a split of two months.

A source told E! The news is that the couple are “back together” after staying on good terms during their break.

Channing Tatum and Jessie J are reunited after a two-month split Credit: Splash News

The insider added, “They took a few weeks apart but finally decided that they really care about each other.”

Jessie J shared a long post after the breakup and told fans, “Time is the healing.”

The 31-year-old singer, who separated from the actor after more than a year, went to Instagram to address her struggle with mental health.

In addition to a silhouette photo of herself looking at the sky, Jessie wrote: “Billions of people around the world. Just try to smile and mean it. Work out who they are. Miss someone they’ve lost. Feel worthless.

“YOU LOVE. We all try to love and accept the stories in our lives, so we desperately want to fast forward or rewind the time. If all we have is now.

The couple quit in November Credit: The Mega Agency

Singer Jessie has admitted ‘time is a cure’ after her divorce from boyfriend ChanningCredit: Instagram

“Right now. With the pieces of the puzzle sometimes put together in the wrong places. They can hurt until they tend. Don’t let past or current trauma determine who you are.”

The telling Instagram post comes days after the star seemed to break her silence over the sad split.

She wrote: “Delayed emotions are not fun.”

The two stars shocked fans when they first revealed themselves as an unlikely celebrity couple in October last year.

Jessie has shared several cryptic messages since her separation from the Magic Mike actor Credit: Rex Features

The couple shocked fans after they became public last year. Credit: The Mega Agency

The star has been open about her struggle with fear in the past. Credit: BackGrid

They were often seen as they supported each other at their various events, with Channing loudly encouraging Jessie during her concerts.

However, the couple hit the rocks after a year together, with a source revealing, “They are still very close and still good friends.”

Earlier this year, Jessie began to say about her struggle with fear that she still suffers from fears, but now knows she can handle it.

They are more than a year old. Credit: BackGrid

The Voice Kids coach said, “Anyone experiencing fear is not nervous, it feels like the whole world has disappeared under your feet and you can’t be in the room and it’s frightening.

“I have my days when it is overwhelmingly bad and I think that is so normal.

“But when I tell you it’s like I’m a different person than who I was three years ago.”

Jessie J creates that she is completely natural, including her cellulite – while posting a sexy photo after splitting Channing Tatum

