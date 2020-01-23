Channing Tatum and Jessie J are back together after a short split according to reports

Channing Tatum and Jessie J are officially back together! After a month apart, Tatum and the singer were reunited, an insider confirmed to PEOPLE on Wednesday.

A separate source revealed to E! News that their time was apart which brought them back together. “They took a few weeks apart, but in the end they really decided to give each other,” the source said.

The actor and singer were romantically linked for the first time in October 2018 and divorced just after dating for more than a year in December 2019.

“There was no drama. They just decided to break up and are still good friends,” a source previously shared with PEOPLE about their split. Another source revealed that the split between Tatum and Jessie was friendly, and their reason for separating was due to distance and different priorities.

“Channing and Jessie have different priorities and focuses that are not really aligned,” the source said. “They had a nice relationship, but it just didn’t work out. Channing must be in LA a lot so he can spend time with Everly. Jessie prefers England. However, they are still friendly.”

The pair was spotted together in Los Angeles last week and had not been seen together since October 2019.

Tatum and Jessie were first seen together on a mini golf date in 2018, just two months after the actor was divorced from former wife Jenna Dewan. Last September Jessie debuted a new song about the actor during a very intimate show in Los Angeles.

“Where you are going, I know I want to follow / Let’s make a promise today / Take it easy, baby steps so we don’t know when what’s coming / Let’s be quiet, just stay calm so we don’t hurry we are / Press, just have fun / It’s not a race, no need to run / If it’s forever / Let’s just be in love, “Jessie sang.

In June 2019, the singer said in an interview with The Times about the pressure of dating in public interest.

“Chan and I were photographed before our relationship even became anything and that caused so much pressure,” she told the publication. “We needed time to get to know each other. We just had our first vacation together, which was great, but that’s all I say.”