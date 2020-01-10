Channel 4s David Tennant drama Deadwater Fell I Air-Date, cast, trailer, action

Loading...

David Tennant seems to be returning to his roots in Broadchurch and is playing in Channel 4’s upcoming drama about a small community shaken by a heinous crime. This time, however, his character is at the center of a dark riddle … did he murder his own family?

Here’s everything you need to know about Deadwater Fell.

When is Deadwater Fell on TV?

APPROVED: Deadwater Fell will premiere on Channel 4 on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 9:00 p.m. There will be four episodes.

What does Deadwater Fell do?

Tom is a popular general practitioner in a small Scottish village, Kirkdarroch, where he lives with his wife Kate, an elementary school teacher, and their young daughters. Kate’s best friend and colleague is Jess, who moved to the village six years ago and married Steve, the local police sergeant.

“One night, however, the illusions of happiness and contentment are destroyed when the community of Kate and Tom’s family home in the forest is drawn to the flames and smell of smoke,” the show’s official synopsis said.

“In the midst of the confusion of the house fire, Kate and her three children are found dead, and Tom, who is found alive, is hospitalized. However, it soon becomes clear that Kate and her children were not killed in the fire and the village realizes that something unspeakable has happened. “

While Tom is suspected, Jess is desperate to uncover the truth behind the horrific crime, regardless of the cost.

Deadwater Fell is written by Daisy Coulam, the woman behind ITV’s Grantchester.

Who stars in Deadwater Fell?

David Tennant (Broadchurch, Doctor Who) plays Tom, a personable general practitioner with an apparently perfect marriage and life.

Anna Madeley (Patrick Melrose, The Crown) plays Tom’s wife Kate.

Kate is a primary school teacher and works with her best friend Jess, who is played by Cush Jumbo (The Good Fight, The Good Woman).

Jess’ cop husband Steve, who has spent his whole life in Kirkdarroch, is played by Matthew McNulty (Versailles, Cleaning Up).

Where was Deadwater Fell filmed?

The drama was shot in Scotland.

Is there a trailer for Deadwater Fell?

Yes – and it’s pretty scary because the slogan warns that “everyone has something to hide”.

