Channel 4 viewers praise the ‘brave’ Deadwater Fell final

Deadwater Fell broadcasted his last episode last night, which ended a month of speculation about the central mystery of the show.

The series plays David Tennant as Tom Kendrick, a local doctor in a small Scottish village whose family perishes in a terrible fire that leaves him behind as the only survivor.

When evidence emerges, the tragedy was not an accident, it becomes the subject of suspicion by police and former friends.

After weeks of guessing and speculating that the show might have a surprising ending, the final episode revealed that Tom did indeed commit the murders, the obvious suspect from day one.

The audience praised the show for not taking a nonsensical turn in the last act, and for paying attention to difficult topics such as domestic violence and forced control.

One user wrote that viewers who are disappointed with the end of Deadwater Fell “miss the point” of the main themes.

People scolding the lack of a twist in #DeadwaterFell miss the point. There was one. It was that people like calluses, coercive and controlling among our lives & victims are often blamed for their manipulativeness.

The twist in #DeadwaterFell is that there is no twist. The person we thought it was always like was the person who did it. But like everyone else in the drama, we have embraced and ahhed all other options instead of listening to – and believing – the woman who was abused.

#DeadwaterFell thoughts – sometimes it’s as simple as the man who’s a psychotic, controlling bastard, and sometimes it’s important to tell the stories of the women who abuse them in a way that expresses their humanity.

The sparkle of #deadwaterfell is that there was no turning.

Only the narcotic, inevitability of a compulsive, insulting relationship.

Brave stories and a great performance by David Tennant.

No drama to forget @ Channel4 quickly

In the first episode, Deadwater Fell presents the relationship between Tom (Tennant) and his wife Kate (Anna Madeley) as healthy and loving, but in the course of the series we discover that he treated her terribly.

Their marriage became poisonous because he often found ways to humiliate her and harm her mental health, a terrible situation that unfortunately is a prominent problem in the world, as many viewers on Twitter have said.

#deadwaterfell has emphasized compulsive control and domestic violence and at the same time removed the stigma that it only affects people in a lower class. It can happen to anyone regardless of age, gender, sexuality or social class

It is hard to believe, but there are men who are like that and who will kill their own children because of jealousy, both real and imagined. It’s hard to understand, but #DeadwaterFell did its best to show it dramatically. Very difficult watch at the end.

Deadwater Fell is now available to stream on All 4