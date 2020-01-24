David Tennant returns to his roots in Broadchurch and plays Channel 4’s dark crime drama about a small community shaken by a heinous crime.

This time, however, his character is at the center of the puzzle as suspicions grow that he could have murdered his own family.

Here’s everything you need to know about Deadwater Fell …

When is Deadwater Fell on TV?

The four-part drama Deadwater Fell premiered on Channel 10 on Friday January 10, 2020.

The next episode continues Friday, January 24th at 9 p.m. on Channel 4.

What does Deadwater Fell do?

Tom Kendrick is a popular general practitioner in a small Scottish village, Kirkdarroch, where he lives with his wife Kate, a primary school teacher, and their young daughters.

Jess is Kate’s best friend and colleague, who moved to the village six years ago and met with Steve, the local police sergeant.

The illusion of a perfect relationship is “shattered” on a fateful night when “the community of Kate and Tom’s family home in the woods is attracted because of the flames and smell of smoke flickering,” the show’s official synopsis says.

“Amidst the confusion of the house fire, Kate and her three children are found dead, and Tom, who is found alive, is hospitalized. However, it soon becomes clear that Kate and her children were not killed in the fire and the village realizes that something unspeakable has happened. “

Kate immediately suspects, but Jess refuses to believe that her best friend could be capable of such a terrible crime and is desperate to uncover the truth, regardless of the cost.

Deadwater Fell is written by Daisy Coulam, the woman behind ITV’s Grantchester.

Who stars in Deadwater Fell?

Fresh from his success as a demon in Neil Gaiman’s Good Omens, Tom, David Tennant (Broadchurch) plays a sympathetic general practitioner with an apparently perfect marriage and life.

Anna Madeley (Patrick Melrose) plays Tom’s wife Kate.

Kate is a primary school teacher and works with her best friend Jess, who is played by Cush Jumbo (The Good Fight).

Jess’ cop husband Steve, who has spent his whole life in Kirkdarroch, is played by Matthew McNulty (Versailles).

Where was Deadwater Fell filmed?

The village of Kirkdarroch doesn’t really exist, but it was created in two real places in West Scotland: Kilbarchan and Dunlop.

Is there a trailer for Deadwater Fell?

Yes – and it’s pretty scary because the slogan warns that “everyone has something to hide”.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hf5SBTELzUk (/ embed)

Deadwater Fell will air on Channel 4 on Fridays at 9 p.m.