Changing EPA rules leaves more Wisconsin waters and wetlands threatened

Isolated wetlands like this shallow seasonal pond on a farm in the county of Sainte-Croix are no longer protected under federal rules established Thursday by the Environmental Protection Agency. (Photo: Tracy Hames)

In a move designed to help business interests, the Trump administration announced Thursday a new rule to reduce federal protections under the Clean Water Act.

The Navigable Waters Protection Rule Establishes a “Clear New Definition of United States Waters” which “protects the country’s navigable waters from pollution and will lead to economic growth across the country,” said Andrew Wheeler, administrator of the ‘Environmental Protection Agency.

Wheeler made the announcement Thursday at the National Association of Home Builders International Builders’s Show in Las Vegas.

Although it retains federal protections for larger waters, the rule removes them for ephemeral and intermittent streams as well as for isolated bodies of water and wetlands.

According to estimates from environmental and conservation groups, up to 50% of the country’s wetlands and millions of kilometers of waterways are unprotected.

The EPA has not provided an assessment of the scope of the rule, stating that there is no good gauge for temporary water bodies.

The ruler was greeted with dismay by environmentalists and environmentalists.

“We can’t overestimate how much it takes us back when it comes to protecting our water,” said Chris Wood, President and CEO of Trout Unlimited.

According to an estimate by Trout Unlimited, 20% of the miles of waterways in the country – including more than 100,000 miles in Wisconsin – will no longer be protected by federal regulations.

Opponents of the rule fear that newly unprotected waters will be polluted or filled, degrading water quality and damaging fish and wildlife habitat.

The package, promised by President Donald Trump for more than a year, comes four months after the repeal of the U.S. water rule, a series of much more protective regulations released in 2015 by the Obama administration.

The new rule identifies four categories of water that are regulated by the federal government under the Clean Water Act: territorial seas and traditional navigable waters, such as the Atlantic Ocean and the Mississippi; Perennial and intermittent tributaries; certain lakes, ponds and reservoirs; and wetlands adjacent to jurisdictional waters.

These four categories protect the country’s navigable waters and the main tributary systems flowing into these waters, according to the EPA.

The rule also details waters that are not under federal control, including features that contain water only in direct response to precipitation; underground water; many ditches, including most agricultural and road ditches; and cultivated land previously converted.

Scott Manley of Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce said the new rule gives the state clear power to regulate, unlike the federal government.

“We think the best model is when decisions are made by the government closest to the people affected by the rules,” said Manley, executive vice president of government relations.

The impact of the Trump administration’s environmental overthrow will hit states differently.

Since the Clean Water Act was passed in 1972, some states have adopted more stringent rules for their water bodies than federal law requires.

These state rules are not affected by the new federal rule.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources did not respond to requests for comment on the new rule on Thursday, nor did it provide an assessment of its potential impact in the state.

However, in an April 2019 letter to the EPA, MNR secretary Preston Cole objected to a draft rule. Cole said the proposal “would take our nation in the wrong direction at a time when, almost 50 years after the Clean Water Act was passed, we must continue to work to improve the health of Canada’s waterways.”

A Trout Unlimited study estimates that Wisconsin has 113,400 miles of short-lived streams that would lose federal protections under the new rule.

Yet Wisconsin’s waters will be better protected than many other states.

“The Trump administration’s decision shows the importance of having strong state policies, and we are fortunate in Wisconsin that our laws still widely recognize the value of geographically isolated wetlands and short-lived streams,” said said Erin O’Brien of the Wisconsin Wetlands Association.

O’Brien said the new rule will be incredibly disruptive and destructive in states that depend on federal policies to protect local waters.

In addition, this has implications for neighboring states.

“Water does not respect state lines,” said O’Brien. “Fish and wildlife don’t do it either, and it’s important in the corridors and flyways of our rivers.”

The final rule is expected to be published in the Federal Register in the coming days and will take effect 60 days later.

Implementation could be blocked by litigation. Groups opposed to the new rule, including the National Wildlife Federation, have promised a court challenge.

