Changes to the rules for sharing health data supported by Apple are being returned by hospitals

Apple loudly advocates rule changes that would make it easier for patients to access their medical information and share it with applications. Epic Systems, one of the largest providers of electronic medical records in the United States, is asking its customers to oppose the changes in regulations.

CNBC states that the changes in rules proposed by the Ministry of Health and Human Services would add new requirements that “facilitate the flow of medical information between health systems and patients”. Clinical data would also be accessible through required APIs.

Apple supports these rule changes and recently met with the nonprofit Carin Alliance to work on implementing the proposed changes. However, Epic Systems is committed to breaking the rules.

Epic Systems sells its medical record software to hospitals in the United States. In the meantime, 60 of these hospitals have signed a new letter against the above rule changes. The letter was addressed to the Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Human Services, Alex Azar. A department spokesman confirmed receipt of the letter:

“We look forward to any feedback from stakeholders if we continue to set the rules,” they said. “Our primary goal is to ensure that patients can easily access their electronic health records.”

In the letter, health systems argue that the interoperability changes to the rule “will place an undue burden on our health system and endanger patient privacy”.

“Although we support HHS ‘goal of providing patients with their health data and reducing costs through the 21st Century Cures Act, we are concerned that the ONC proposed interoperability rule will unduly burden our healthcare system and compromise patient privacy , In particular, the scope of regulated data, the schedule for compliance, and the significant costs and penalties will make compliance extremely difficult for us. “

Apple clearly has a legitimate interest in the proposed changes to the Ministry of Health and Human Services interoperability rules.

In an interview last month, Apple CEO Tim Cook emphasized that the widespread adoption of technology in the healthcare industry could “fundamentally” lower healthcare costs. He was also annoyed that Apple’s upcoming healthcare efforts are giving him “much hope” in the industry.

Apple’s health record functionality has expanded rapidly over the past year, allowing patients to access their medical records on the iOS health app. The proposed rule changes would theoretically make it much easier for Apple to work with more health systems and hospitals.

The full CNBC report provides more details on the situation.

