Changes Are Coming To Your Credit Score

Your credit score may soon drop – or rise.

FICO announced Thursday its latest version of the FICO score, a three-digit number that measures a person’s credit risk.

The new rating model will take into account consumer debt levels and monitor personal loans more closely.

Previous scoring models have taken snapshots of a person’s payment history. The new model will take a historical view of payments over time and will be able to process much more information, including account balances from the previous two years, in order to give lenders more information about how individuals manage their credit, said FICO.

About 80 million people will see a lag of 20 points or more, according to a statement from Dave Shellenberger, vice president of product management at FICO. Of these, about half will see their scores increase, while the other half will see their scores drop.

Those who have high credit card debt relative to their overall credit, or who have recently defaulted on payments, could see a larger drop.

But people who make payments on time and don’t have large balances are likely to see a slight increase in their score, said Shellenberger.

With a longer view of payments, consumers who pay their credit cards monthly will not be penalized as much for large one-time purchases and occasional high balances. But those who constantly keep a balance will see a drop in their credit score. Paying off monthly credit cards will always result in a better score.

FICO estimates that an additional 110 million consumers will see only a modest change to mark, if at all, he said.

“The bad news is that those already in debt will be hit harder by the recent changes to FICO,” said Sefa Mawuli, wealth advisor at Citrine Capital.

“The good news, however, is that the fundamentals that we insist on have not changed: make timely payments, avoid going into debt too much. Those who follow these guidelines will not see their credit ratings fall below changes, “she said.

The new model targets personal loans, potentially penalizing those who use them, said Justin Pritchard, a certified financial planner and author of “Everything improves your credit report: raise your score, lower your interest rates and save money.” money”.

“We have seen many personal loan providers enter the market in recent years, so it is not surprising that these debts are increasing,” he said. “People can borrow money online at competitive rates.”

Americans borrow a lot, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Household debt increased by $ 92 billion in the third quarter of 2019 and is now at $ 13.95 trillion.

The average FICO score rose to 706 in 2019, after reaching a low of 686 in October 2009, according to FICO.

The new changes are expected to take effect this summer.

In the meantime, said Pritchard, the fundamentals of maintaining a good credit still apply: paying off debts on time, keeping credit card balances low, and not getting more credit than necessary.

