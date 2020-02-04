Change in telework arrangements at NDHQ Carling makes some DND employees angry

Photo credit: Master corporal Levarre McDonald

Nine months ago, staff at the National Defense Carling campus were asked to consider telecommuting – working from home – while the Defense Department tried to solve the parking problems that the West-end Ottawa location had.

The new Department of National Defense headquarters in the former Nortel facility on Carling Avenue only has parking for about half of the 9,300 employees who will eventually work there. Encouraging telecommuting was one of the solutions for the parking fiasco, while others included leases for various nearby parking spaces and a lottery among employees to win a parking space.

However, employees now report that early January the telecommuting option was abruptly and substantially scaled down for those in the Director General Compensation and Benefits (DGCB) section of the military personnel command. Employees who telecommute two or three times a week have scaled back to one day.

The employees say that those changes came directly from Brig.-Gen. Virginia Tattersall. No other organization at the National Defense Headquarters (Carling) has changed their approach to telecommuting.

A two-week notification of the change was provided, so those who had not responded to the suggestion to work from home are now trying to change their personal circumstances. After they were approved to work at home last year, some employees of DND canceled their daycare. Others gave up their parking tickets on the Carling Campus or carpooled based on their specific circumstances.

No business reason was given for the change to the telecommuting scheme.

Some employees noted that DGCB’s motto is “People First”.

DGCB consists of 93 military and 301 civil service positions.

The Ministry of National Defense says the change at DGCB was the result of a management decision. No specific reason for the change was specified.

DND points out, however, that employees cannot work at home. In addition, the federal government is not obliged to park employees, the department added.

“As is well known, a flexible work arrangement (FWA) is voluntary and not a change in terms of employment – as such, approval remains at the manager’s discretion and should not be considered a right or a right,” DND stated in a statement to Defense Watch. “Many factors contribute to the assessment of the feasibility and appropriateness of flexibility options for telework and compressed work week – it is clear that not all jobs and roles at DND can be flexible.”

The DND stated that it had not anticipated problems regarding the elimination of telework for some employees.

“Telecommuting is not a solution for parking problems – telecommuting must be considered a useful way of working and must in any case be viewed in the light of feasibility and suitability,” the DND added in its statement.

However, the employees are of the opinion that DND’s senior management has agreed to the selection of a new head office that does not have sufficient parking space or public transport. The move to the Carling Campus has been going on for eight years, but no solution has been found for these problems, some DND employees added.

