PASADENA, California – An investigation into Gabrielle Union’s complaints about racism and other troubling behavior on the “America’s Got Talent” set is being taken very seriously by NBC, the network’s director said Saturday.

Paul Telegdy said the company will respond appropriately when it receives the findings of its investigation, which he said may be completed by the end of January.

“I am confident that if we learn something … we will apply new methods if necessary. We will certainly take someone’s criticism of what it means to come here to work incredibly,” the NBC Entertainment chairman told a Q&A. session to a TV critics.

“We always want to go after the truth. That’s our culture here, you can ask anyone who works here, “he said.

Union, known for its roles in the films “Bring It On” and “Bad Boys II”, was a season judge in the talent show, until she and fellow first-year judge Julianne Hough were not asked to return.

The trade publication Variety reported that Union, who is black, believed she was fired because she had asked NBC and the producers of the show to respond to an environment that tolerated racist jokes and comments. That included what Union said several producer notes were that she wore her hair “too black” for the “America’s Got Talent” audience.

Union had also complained about other behavior, such as judge producer Simon Cowell who smokes on the indoor set, Variety reported in November.

NBC has spoken with Union as part of its formal investigation that started in early December.

Without directly referring to NBC or the two companies producing the show, Fremantle and Syco, Union tweeted about her situation several times, received the support she received, and retweet instructions on how to apologize.

Union’s husband, former NBA player Dwyane Wade and other prominent people asked for answers why she was fired.

In a statement last November, NBC and Fremantle defended what they called the “long history of inclusiveness and diversity” of the show.

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, of which Union is a member, also said that it investigated her complaints with the actress.

Lynn Elber, The Associated Press