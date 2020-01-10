Chanel Chance perfume pencils have just fallen, and they sell quickly

Loading...

You can always trust Chanel to think outside the perfume bottle – right now it’s all about scribbling perfume on your neck with the new Chance Chanel perfume pencils.

It’s not just that these four pretty pastel crayons are in keeping with the kind of beauty minimalism that Instagram eats. They also have a purpose.

Perfume pencils Chanel Chance, £ 65 for 4, Harvey Nichols

With a retractable tip that you apply directly to the skin, solid pencil scents transform the world of perfume application. And how it works is twofold.

First, you can whip them secretly and sweep them over the pulse points while on the go. Plus, they save space if you want to throw them in your purse so you can apply them later.

They are also more acceptable to dab in public because the scent is discreetly released as soon as it touches your skin. In other words, other commuters will not curse your perfume application in the same way “please God let it go down at the next stop” if you had generously sprayed it.

If these advantages are not convincing enough to add “scribble and sniff” to your beauty routine, Chance Chanel perfume pencils are also more suitable for hand luggage.

And, dare we say it, more suitable for purses, because you get four interpretations of Chanel Chance for £ 65 – which is always cheaper than buying a full size bottle of one of these perfumes.

Chance brings together floral and spicy notes with jasmine, pink pepper and amber patchouli; Chance Eau Fraiche has a fresher and more energetic atmosphere at the first spritz; the fruitiness of Chance Eau Tendre is tempered by rose and jasmine while Chance Eau Vive is an optimistic floral thanks to grapefruit, blood orange and jasmine heart.

Also cool: Chanel Chance perfume pencils are perfect for perfume exhibitionists who want to disrupt current perfume codes but just as well for those who want to experiment and sit with each Chance perfume for a while.

We are overjoyed.