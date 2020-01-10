Loading...

President Donald Trump speaks during a Make America Great Again rally on April 27 at the Resch Center in Green Bay. Trump will visit the UWM Panther Arena in downtown Milwaukee on Tuesday. (Photo: William Glasheen, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

In the latest sign that virtually everything is politically conflicting, the location of President Donald Trump’s campaign rally on January 14 has become an issue as it is named after the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and his mascot Panther.

The opposition spread to social media in the days following the official announcement, with commentators suggesting it gave the impression that the UWM approved the event. Some have gone further, claiming that a Trump rally is the equivalent of a “hate rally” and wondering where the line lies between freedom of expression and what is acceptable in an inclusive and diverse public university.

Chancellor Mark Mone published a letter to the UWM community this week, first noting that UWM neither owns nor delivers the UWM Panther Arena. The university purchased the right to name the building in 2014, but has no control over scheduling decisions beyond its own events.

Mone went on to note that the university has always welcomed presidential candidates from all political backgrounds and will continue to do so.

“As a public university, we do not restrict the use of our facilities based on the content of a person or entity’s message,” wrote Mone. “This neutrality of view is consistent with our commitment to freedom of expression and academic freedom and is legally required of us as a public entity.”

This is a debate that is sure to continue as the controversial 2020 campaign continues, Milwaukee and Wisconsin being a milestone for both parties. Trump was the last one in Milwaukee in July and he held a rally in Ashwaubenon in April. Milwaukee will host the National Democratic Convention this summer a few blocks from Trump’s site next week.

Tuesday’s Trump rally is scheduled for the same evening as the broadcast of the next Democratic debate.

Kami Yelk, a junior at UWM who also chairs the College Democrats of Wisconsin, said she understands Mone’s points, but said the university should be more demanding.

“I know there is freedom of expression, but I think when it is so dividing, negative and hurtful, there must be a line somewhere and the UWM has been terrible at that. subject, “said Yelk.

Yet others on social media agreed with Mone’s message, wondering what harm it could be to hear from different parties – especially since it’s on the side of a campaigning president for his re-election. Mone also noted that the university recognizes the “monumental” difference between freedom of expression and the use of violence or other illegal actions to silence, intimidate or hurt others.

Students will be a key electoral group in the next election.

“In the months leading up to the November elections, we will no doubt be faced with choices about how we will communicate in a society characterized by increased division and limited openness to opposing ideas,” said Mone. “Our logic and our emotions will be tested. This is how it should be in a public university. We have the unique opportunity – and responsibility – to educate people to challenge ideas, to rise above foolish hatred and to mold empathy, awareness and commitment. when they meet different views from ours. “

Contact Devi Shastri at 414-224-2193 or DAShastri@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter at @DeviShastri.

