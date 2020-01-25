Chance the Rapper to Host 'Punk'd' Revival

Chance the Rapper will organize pranks against other celebrities in an upcoming MTV Punk’d revival.

While MTV Studios will produce the series, Punk’d’s reboot will be exclusive to the next Quibi streaming service, with Chance occupying the seat of the prankster previously occupied by Ashton Kutcher.

“Punk’d is one of MTV’s most iconic franchises, “said Chance the Rapper in a statement. “I grew up watching this show, and it’s surreal to be in charge this time on Quibi.”

The victims of Chance have not yet been revealed, but in a teaser released Friday, the rapper torments Megan Thee Stallion with a farce involving a fleeing gorilla.

The premiere date for the Punk’d revival has yet to be announced. Upon arrival, each episode of Punk’d will last 10 minutes. In addition to Punk’d, Quibi will also update the Tinder generation MTV Singled Out dating series, writes the Hollywood Reporter. Quibi is scheduled to launch in April.

I have a new job. I host PUNK’D on @Quibi NO ONE IS SAFE pic.twitter.com/j616DdUro1

– Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) January 24, 2020

Punk’d is Chance the Rapper’s last streaming concert after playing the role of judge in the Netflix Rhythm + Flow music competition series.