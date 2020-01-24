Chance that the Rapper will host a Punk'd restart on Quibi

Chance the Rapper has signed up to restart MTVs Punk’d, so watch out for hidden cameras lurking nearby – we feel things are about to go wild. A revival of the 2003 MTV joke show, originally organized by Ashton Kutcher, the Punk’d reboot will premiere on Quibi, a platform for short content that is expected to be launched on April 6. The new show has been signed for 20 episodes, each less than 10 minutes long, and is being produced by Jason Goldberg.

“Punk’d is one of the most iconic MTV franchises, “Chance told the Rapper Variety. “I grew up watching this show and it is surreal to be behind the wheel on Quibi this time.”

Fans of the original show will remember how hilarious it was to see Kutcher joke celebrities like Justin Timberlake, Drake, Beyoncé and more. Quibi has yet to announce which celebrities Chance the Rapper will joke around this time, but we have a glimpse of Megan Tea Stallion in the teaser. View the full teaser here to get an idea of ​​the upcoming show. (Be warned: that gorilla costume is very realistic.)