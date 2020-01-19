In the last season of AGT, we saw the slow but sure conversion from Howie Mandel to Simon Cowell. Howie is tougher than ever, but Quick Style is a much sought-after act that thrills fans around the world when they perform on AGT: Champions. What went wrong?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bp-BTlo8Pho

Quick Style returns to “AGT: Champions”

Quick Style is a trio dance group that became famous in Norway in 2009 with Got Talent. After a decade of their winning season, they are now returning to the AGT: The Champions show. Quick Style was the first artist to sign a contract with Sony Music who is not a musician. Today they perform with their latest appearance, NBC’s World of Dance, and work around the world. The trio also revealed on “The Champions” that they have often worked with hit-pop group BTS in the past.

Why did Howie Mandel hit the buzzer for “Quick Style”?

In the early release clip, Quick Style played an emotional and beautiful performance that captures the true technique of dancing. Before the performance, the trio warned the judges that the dance is not as fast and explosive as they might expect. However, that didn’t stop Howie from hitting his buzzer.

The full performance hasn’t been released yet, but we can make some guesses as to why this performance didn’t work for Mandel. The dance form of the trio is strongly determined by their technique and does not adapt their talent so much to the exciting nature of past AGT dance candidates.

For example V. Unbeatable return to the AGT stage this year with a completely different kind of performance that is far more gripping for the judges and the audience.

Which act do you prefer? Let us know in the comments below!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rKhkE1WGO1o

Fans went to Twitter to defend Quick Style’s performance

Show fans who took a look at the show have already jumped on Twitter to express their reactions. Some call the deed bad and others defend themselves by claiming that Quick Style professionals are what they do and far from being “uncoordinated”.

Yes, Quick Style has been around for a few years and they are anything but uncoordinated. They are not only choreographers, but also professional dancers and teachers who put together their own studio and are known worldwide

– 𝒜𝓂𝒶𝓃𝒹𝒶 ⁷ 💜 (@whineychim) January 19, 2020

It is possible that Quick Style, as a choreographer for BTS, has a real following for this act that could take them far in this competition.

Quick Style, who has choreographed for BTS many times and is a pro, went on AGT and performed what they said was not “explosive” like the other acts. This is not a mainstream dance! pic.twitter.com/J92753KmDT

– min⁷ ⁷ (@hoseokting) January 19, 2020

Do you think their performance did not meet expectations or were you as impressed as we were? Watch all episodes of “AGT: The Champions” HERE and let us know what you think in the comments below!