Champagne to flow just after Amangiri’s Hawkesbury Cup success

“I screamed the residence down. I really don’t know what the neighbours are imagining, and don’t genuinely care,” she reported.

“My palms are pink-uncooked from clapping and straight soon after the race I rang Michael and burst into tears. This is what racehorse possession is about.

It is days like this when you want people to be listed here.

“I rang Jenny and she is basically the exact. That was so good.

“Michael and I have not experienced a consume considering that the races went behind shut doors but there is a bottle of champagne in the fridge and it is going to get opened tonight.”

Michael was on study course and equally delighted to see Amangiri get a deserved acquire.

Meanwhile, at John’s property he watched upstairs, even though cheers exploded downstairs.

“[Jenny] viewed the race downstairs at household and she was a bit psychological. Amangiri is a household horse,” John said. “She is a pretty mare, extremely real. She is not elite but she hasn’t had a lot luck in the group 1 races she has contested.

“She is greater on top of the floor much too. We may possibly seem at the Dark Jewel Common upcoming but she is likely to be retired at the end of the season. She will make a very good mum.”

Berry had to maintain his breath at the major of the straight when he seemed like getting blocked for a run, and knew the importance of gettting the position finished. The Hawkes have been between his most significant supporters, so there was gratification right after the post.

“It’s a family horse, and I’m not absolutely sure if Mrs Hawkes has forgiven me for the time I acquired beat on her a pair of preps ago nevertheless. So it was wonderful to get just one back again,” Berry reported.

“It was on the lookout a minimal bushy at the top rated of the straight after yet again but it was a huge enhancement receiving back on prime of the floor, she experienced individuals two pleasant runs that acquired her fitness to the place it essential to be and she was a great deal extra calm in the operate now.

“That aided her finish off late.”

Amangiri experienced stalked chief Archedemus and pounced in the straight with ample in hand to ward off late challenges from Are living And Free of charge and Another Greenback.

Even though Amangiri may take on her our intercourse at the Scone assembly, John O’Shea will proceed with his program to run Reside And Absolutely free in the Cup.

“He has gone super,” O’Shea reported. “It was normally a danger more than the 1500m at Rosehill that they might have absent continuous and that’s what they did. His sectionals will be superb.

“He will be superior for that run and goes to the Scone Cup. We booked Jeff Penza for that race last thirty day period and he is suitable on observe for it.”

