Another disguised celebrity was revealed in the latest episode of The Masked Singer UK, and this time it was a current musician – The Darkness singer, Justin Hawkins – who revealed to be playing The Chameleon.

And now, after leaving, Hawkins has shared his experience on the show, from the difficulty of keeping his involvement secret to his concerns about the material (both literal and musical) he received.

“I wanted to participate in something that was a bit surreal, and the secrecy made it very exciting. It’s like an extra-musical affair, ”said Hawkins.

“Keeping secrets is a challenge, especially if you effectively disappear for the duration of the shoot. I used a combination of murky, naked lies and vague murmurs to explain my absence. I’m basically James Bond. “

Throughout his appearance on the show, Hawkins’ Chameleon was praised for his physique and performance (especially by judge Rita Ora), but although he felt a little exposed by his tight costume, the singer said that he generally enjoyed it, to wear it.

“I loved my mask and found that the lights are a brilliant touch. I was lucky enough to move my limbs freely, but felt a little exposed in certain key areas.

“I was very happy with the panel’s observations about my physique. It was so flattering. The negative comments were completely justified, I think I actually agreed with everything they said!”

Indeed, the greatest difficulty he faced was a bit more conceptual.

“The hardest part of the process was learning relatively modern songs,” Hawkins admitted.

“I don’t like new music, so I had to force myself to work with inferior compositions … It was also difficult to sing with a helmet!”

So there we have it – another celebrity crooner reveals there’s still a lot to do. But who could the other masked singers be? We have a few theories …

The Masked Singer continues on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. on ITV