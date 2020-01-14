Chamber to send impeachment articles to Senate on Wednesday

WASHINGTON – The House plans to deliver impeachment articles to the Senate on Wednesday, launching the third trial in American history to remove a president.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has announced that a vote will take place on Wednesday to pass the charges of dismissal to the Senate and approve the directors of the House to prosecute the case against President Donald Trump.

After the vote, the directors will ceremoniously walk the two indictments to the Senate chamber, officially starting the trial clock.

The action will come almost a month after the Democrat-controlled House approved, on a vote close to the party, two articles of dismissal accusing Trump of abuse of power and obstruction in Congress.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive for the LSU vs Clemson National Football Playoff Championship game, Monday January 13, 2020, in New Orleans.Evan Vucci, Associated Press

Pelosi, D-Calif., Refused to lay charges after December 18 vote, saying she wanted assurances that Majority Senate Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Would conduct a “fair trial” . We don’t know if she has this insurance.

“Hope springs forever,” said representative Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., Responding to questions about whether enough Republican senators would vote to compel White House officials to testify before the Senate trial.

Senator Mitt Romney, R-Utah, arrives for a closed-door meeting with other Republicans on the impending dismissal trial of President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. J. Scott Applewhite, Associated Press

He said the decision to delay the laying of charges “created space” for GOP senators like Mitt Romney of Utah to say publicly that officials like former national security adviser John Bolton “should testify if the Senate will proceed to a fair trial. “

Romney supports McConnell’s decision to follow the model used in the 1999 recall trial for President Bill Clinton, when the Senate selected witnesses after opening the senators’ arguments and questions.

With a slim majority of 53-47 in the Senate, McConnell was able to reject Democrats’ requests that the Senate rules authorize testimony and additional documents. However, it is unclear whether this support will continue once the trial begins. It only takes 51 senators to make the rules, such as requesting additional witnesses.

Senator Susan Collins of Maine is leading an effort among some Republicans, including Romney and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, to ensure that the ground rules include the ability to call new witnesses.

“I expect that, unless surprised, I will vote in favor of hearing witnesses after these oral arguments,” Romney told reporters on Monday.

Jeffries said the Democrats are looking for another GOP senator to support additional witnesses who would ensure a “fair and complete” trial in the Senate.

Trump is accused of abusing the power of his office by pressuring the new head of Ukraine to investigate the Democrats, including his political rival Joe Biden, using $ 400 million in military aid as leverage the American ally in its conflict with Russia. Trump insists that he did nothing wrong, but his disregard for subpoenas and requests for documents from House Democrats has led to an additional charge of obstructing Congress.

McConnell met behind closed doors Tuesday with GOP senators as they negotiated the terms of the trial, the Associated Press reported.

Senate Republicans have expressed opposition to simply voting to reject the impeachment articles against Trump, as he suggested.

And Pelosi denounced such a decision in its declaration announcing the vote on Wednesday to transmit articles of dismissal to the Senate.

“A dismissal is a cover-up,” she said. “The American people deserve the truth, and the Constitution demands a trial.”