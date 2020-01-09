Chaim Bloom plans to keep Mookie in Boston for the 2020 season

Loading...

Like the New England Patriots, the Boston Red Sox face an uncertain future for one of their star players.

Mookie Betts, quadruple All-Star and quadruple Gold Glove winner, is self-service after the 2020 season.

Red Sox chief officer Chaim Bloom, who is in his first season with the club, has a big decision to make regarding the most useful player in the 2018 American League.

In an exclusive interview with Duke Castiglione of SportsCenter 5, Bloom – who admired Betts as a rival as an executive with the Tampa Bay Rays – said he plans to keep the star player in Boston for the coming season .

“This guy is one of the best players in the game,” said Bloom. “I have to appreciate him too much as an opponent. It’s never a comfortable feeling (as an opponent) every time he is in action and what makes him so great is how multifaceted his skills are. Not only is he one of the best hitters in the game, he’s one of the best field players in the game. Big guy, too.

“He is everything you would want from a player. I know this organization has been feeling for a long time and I have come here with the same impression: we want it here as long as possible.”

Betts, 27, is in his final year of arbitration and received a $ 20 million deal last year, which means he could command between $ 25 million and $ 30 million in wages for the 2020 season. .

Red Sox owners John Henry and Tom Werner are trying to get the team to cut payrolls to drop below the $ 208 million mark in luxury tax. However, even with Rick Porcello signing with the New York Mets and Pablo Sandoval’s contract, Boston is expected to have a payroll of $ 227 million in 2020, according to a FanGraphs projection.

Bloom said the organization hopes to achieve this goal, but he also plans to have a very competitive team this year.

“It is certainly a goal we would like to achieve, but I think it fits with our overall goal of always delivering an excellent product,” said Bloom. “If we want to do this, we want to make sure that we are very astute in how we manage our resources. So it’s part of it all and, at the same time, it’s not something we are looking to do if it’s going to handicap us, just to do it. ”

If he hits the free agency after the 2020 season, Betts could order a bigger deal than the $ 13 million deal the Philadelphia Phillies gave Bryce Harper last February.

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout, considered by many to be the best player in the Major League Baseball, signed an extension last March that will earn him $ 426.5 million over 12 years.

If the Red Sox are looking to stay below the luxury tax threshold this year, and for the foreseeable future, Betts trading may be their best option if they can get a large number of prospects in return.

“I also said that we are in a situation where we have to make sure we are as comfortable as possible for as long as possible, and we are not doing our job if we do not listen to the different possibilities that could help us to get there, “said Bloom.” It would work for any player, so that’s how we feel about any outside interest in Mookie. Certainly, a player like that, why wouldn’t you want to have this player on your side as long as you can? ”

There is speculation that Betts wants a change of scene and does not like the city of Boston. Bloom has not had the opportunity to speak with him face to face, but he believes that speculation is a misconception.

“We didn’t talk about it specifically, but I understood – whether through his representation or through people here – that it’s not really a factor, that he really appreciates here,” said Bloom. “I have not found anyone to tell me otherwise.

“Many of the things that … make this place a wonderful place and such a wonderful sports city, and such a wonderful area, all resonate with him. All I have is that he loved his stay here. ”

Betts have played 794 league games, all with the Red Sox, and have a .301 batting average with 139 homers, 229 doubles, 613 points scored and 470 points scored.

