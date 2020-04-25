Chael Sonnen Phone calls on Jon Jones to “Just be a Scumbag”

Now that Jon Jones has experienced a further extremely publicized, operate-in with the regulation, Chael Sonnen statements it’s time for the UFC’s mild-heavyweight champ to go total heel.

But, in accordance to Sonnen, that would not involve “Bones” pretending to be a negative person. It would be Jones performing like his actual self…

Graphic Credit score: UFC / YouTube

Sonnen phone calls on Jones to “just be a scumbag”

In March, Jones designed headlines following he was arrested in Albuquerque, New Mexico and billed with driving less than the impact, negligent use of a firearm and possession of an open up container (authorities released bodycam footage of the arrest).

Considering the fact that then, Jones arrived at a plea offer with authorities, which if he follows, will ensure he avoids jail time.

The incident was just the hottest for the controversial fighter. In 2012, Jones was arrested for driving beneath the influence, and in 2015, he was arrested because of to a hit-and-run. This past September, Jones pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct, as a final result of an alleged incident with a waitress.

So, on account of this record, Sonnen lately lit up the renowned fighter although talking to “Submission Radio” (prices via Bloody Elbow).

“I consider Jon Jones considering the fact that his most up-to-date arrest, I mean, the mask is off,” Sonnen mentioned. “The world’s recognised he’s a scumbag for a whilst, but now that he’s lastly in touch with just what a filthy person he is and now he’s placing out interviews, he’s steering into it.”

“Look, from a liveability and civility standpoint, alright, go forward and problem Jon Jones’ character,” he spelled out.

“I’m talking about from a promoting and marketing standpoint, he’s accomplishing every little thing ideal. The gig is up, every person understands.”

“You were being on TMZ in handcuffs crying about ‘I want to go residence and be with my kids’. Dude, it is two in the early morning and you’re firing guns even though shooting and jogging donuts in a parking good deal drunk on tequila.

Your time to be with your… are your young ones even nonetheless up, you bum?

“The simple fact that he would be that level of a scumbag, just go with it, just be a scumbag,”

Will Jones go entire heel?

Will we see Jones adjust how he functions in interviews and public appearances? Effectively, if you’ve followed Jones above the several years, you know that he has come to be extra outspoken around time, and he undoubtedly isn’t shy about tossing close to insults.

But, at the close of the working day, it is tough to imagine Jones turning entire heel, like say, Colby Covington did. It has not transpired but, irrespective of Jones’ perfectly-documented troubles and incidents.