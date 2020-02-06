Chael Sonnen has an interesting, different attitude to Kamaru Usman

Immediately after Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal During Super Bowl week, some fans made headlines for having a violent exchange at a media event and asked if the incident had been staged. Well, while Chael Sonnen is in the camp, there seems to be something wrong with the inlet, he doesn’t think the fighters were involved.

Photo credit: YouTube

Sonnen takes over the much-discussed run-in

Both Usman and Masvidal were present at a media event in Miami before the Super Bowl, and many cameras were running at the time The stars ran into each other. The footage of the heated stock market quickly shot up online, but not everyone was sold that it was legitimate. The theory goes that since the UFC is planning the fight between Usman and Masvidal, the drama would help promote the match-up. Especially since Usman is not yet a known name.

Well, Sonnen recently considered what happened during his podcast, and the retired fighter had this to say (quotes from BJ Penn.com):

“To be honest, I left about an hour earlier. But I knew the situation and the place, and there was something that looked very fugacist, ”said Chael Sonnen. “It only looked very fugazi because I had just been there. I know the layout. I know the leadership teams that you have with you and the PR teams that are supposed to take you to certain sections and certain tables, so that then two madmen, who are currently oil and water, Masvidal and Usman, come in Paths of others. The mere fact that they met while (cameras were rolling) was a bit suspicious to me. “

“I am then faced with the fact that Usman or Masvidal are capable of doing anything wrong,” continued Chael Sonnen. “No, no, they’re two very real guys and I don’t think they would be part of it. But it looks like someone else brought them together and set cameras in motion while this was happening.”

Suns on something?

Ultimately, we don’t really know if the incident was staged since we weren’t there, and we’re not part of the fighting teams.

But if so, it is likely that Sonnen gets to the point here. After all, it’s hard to imagine Usman or Masvidal agreeing to a staging. After all that suggests, the two of them are really having problems now because they have said different things about each other. Both men seem to be very competitive and are not afraid of confrontation.

Subscribe and receive our daily emails and follow us on social media.

By signing up, you agree to receive emails with MMA Frenzy’s latest MMA news and analysis. Your data will not be passed on or sold to third parties.

Dana White recently said the UFC was hoping to book Usman-Masvidal for the International Fight Week in July. We will likely see more fireworks between the stars in the coming weeks.