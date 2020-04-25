Chael Sonnen Discusses Conor McGregor’s Next Bout, Worried Tony Ferguson Will Get “Screwed” Once again,

Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje are heading to battle for an interim light-weight title at UFC 249, and Dana White’s reported the winner will battle the undisputed champ, Khabib Nurmagomedov subsequent. But, Chael Sonnen thinks there’s explanations to concern regardless of whether or not that will certainly transpire.

Picture Credit score: UFC / YouTube

Sonnen’s nervous Ferguson will get the “screwed” yet again

Ferguson was initially meant to combat Khabib on April 18th. But, owing to a coronavirus travel ban, the winner was stranded in Russia and the UFC moved in advance with Ferguson vs. Gaethje.

UFC 249 did not materialize on that date, as a end result of the pandemic, and now Ferguson – Gaethje will just take position on Could 9th.

Well, because the UFC introduced the new day for UFC 249, White has recurring that whoever is holding the interim title will struggle Khabib following.But, clearly Sonnen’s not so particular.

For the duration of a current job interview with Submission Radio, the charismatic, retired fighter said this (prices by means of MMA Fighting).

“I imagine now is the perfect time for that [Nate Diaz Trilogy fight],” Sonnen claimed (transcription via Denis Shkuratov). “And glimpse, I know anything which is been stated is we’re likely to keep Conor on ice and we’re gonna place him from Khabib, the winner of Khabib-Tony in September.

But of program, that was believing that Khabib was going to get.

“You have to comprehend, if that is nevertheless the system, then that indicates we’re finding ready to pull the screw job on Tony a 2nd time. They have promised Tony an interim title battle for the next time.

The initially time he did it. He never dropped it. And all of a sudden that belt is gone. We as lovers are unable to let that to occur.

If Tony arrives out of this matter, Tony demands to be combating Khabib. And if at some issue they try out to slide in Conor, which is possible, probably not probable, but achievable, that usually means we screwed Tony a second time. We simply cannot permit that occur.”

Could Sonnen be appropriate? Very well, MMA record displays us that promised title photographs frequently get shelved, and as Sonnen observed, that is already took place to Ferguson.

But, it does seem to be like there’s a big system of admirers correct now who don’t think McGregor need to leap forward of Ferguson, or Gaethje for that matter, into a rematch with Khabib. Even further, it’s difficult to consider Nurmagomedov agreeing to deal with McGregor, more than whoever is holding the interim title.

Sonnen discusses how UFC 249 postponement has benefited Gaethje

Subscribe and get our each day emails and comply with us on social media.

By opting in, you agree to obtain emails with the hottest MMA Information & Analysis from MMA Frenzy. Your info will not be shared with or offered to 3rd parties.

For the duration of the job interview, Sonnen was also questioned to weigh-in on how the postponement of UFC 249 will impact Gaethje’s preparing. The mentioned wrestler claimed this.

“Well, let us back again up, if this was two weeks ago like it was supposed to be, Tony Ferguson [wins], nothing at all to see below,” Sonnen mentioned. “This is absolutely diverse with Gaethje getting an extra 3 months. It is completely distinct.

3 of those people months, two of them will be put in education really hard. He’ll taper the very last 7 days, but so will Tony. You give a dude two weeks, and two might not sound like considerably, but I’m telling you, you can get into shape in two months. And Tony had by now experienced a few.

Now, three is not pretty more than enough for five rounds. 3 is not quite more than enough for all the things, but it is still not a terrible spot. Two more months changes this fight.”

Yup. Difficult to disagree with that. It’s heading to be definitely fascinating to see no matter whether Gaethje can come to be the very first man to defeat “El Cucuy” considering the fact that 2012.