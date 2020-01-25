Chabib Nurmagomedow's father calls for Floyd Mayweather Bout, but with a twist

Recently Floyd Mayweather Jr. with a Mock poster for a fight with UFC Lightweight Champion, Khabib Nurmagomedow, Since Khabib had previously been interested in the unbeaten boxer, advertising was probably not shocking too many people. But now Khabib’s father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov has made a rather interesting suggestion to start a fight between the celebrated Grappler and the decorated boxer.

Photo credit: Anatomy of a fighter / YouTube

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov suggests an interesting rule set

Khabib has been talking about the fight against Mayweather Jr. for quite some time. Indeed, not long after Nurmagomedov defeated Conor McGregor in October 2018, the undefeated fighter was Forwarded, he would like to fight Mayweather.

Since Nurmagomedov is very afraid of his defeats, his giant and submission game, a boxing match with Mayweather would probably not attract too much attention. After all, Mayweather beat McGregor in 2017, who is highly regarded for his clout.

However, if Mayweather agreed to fight Khabib in an MMA fight, a lot of people would probably turn to see that. But it’s hard, if not impossible, to imagine Floyd agreeing to that.

Well, this could be the reason why Khabib’s father Abdulmanap recently said the following to Tass.ru while discussing the possibility of a fight between his son and Mayweather (quote via MMA News.com).

“Mayweather has statistics on fights with 50 wins and zero losses. He is the best in boxing and he wants to fight with the same champion who hasn’t lost a single fight. Everything is fine with Khabib, but now we have Tony Ferguson the line. We said a long time ago: Let’s deal with Tony, then we’ll work with (the team of Ukrainian boxer Vasily) Lomachenko for half a year, then there will be a boxing match. We offer every day, with only one condition: 11 rounds in boxing and one in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA). We will pass 11 rounds against the best boxer. So why not play a round with us according to the rules of MMA? But everything will happen after Tony. “

How about it 11 rules of boxing and round of MMA? This set of rules would almost certainly spark interest in the fight, wouldn’t it? If Khabib made it through the stand-up rounds, it would be fascinating to see if Mayweather can make it through the UFC champion’s wrestling and top game.

Could It Happen?

Although these rules would make the fight much more marketable, it is really hard to imagine that it will take place. Mayweather has repeatedly made fun of participating in an MMA fight, but it never happened and it’s hard to imagine him agreeing to face Khabib in anything other than a tough boxing match.

Subscribe and receive our daily emails and follow us on social media.

By signing up, you agree to receive emails with the latest MMA Frenzy MMA news and analysis. Your data will not be passed on or sold to third parties.

Nurmagomedov has also spoken of retiring in the not too distant future, and Dana White has made it clear that he wants McGregor to fight him again (if he defeats Ferguson on April 18). In addition, both Khabib and Georges St-Pierre have talked about fighting each other.