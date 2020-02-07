Chabib Nurmagomedow defeats Conor McGregor against Donald Cerrone, calling it a “well organized circus”

The UFC plan is to fight Conor McGregor for the title after his quick win UFC 246, But there have been no signs since the battle’s demise Chabib Nurmagomedows ready to be part of the process …

Nurmagomedov designates McGregor vs. Cerrone as a “well-organized circus”

The news that McGregor will face Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 last month caused a lot of excitement, but also caused a lot of criticism. This is because, despite being one of the most respected fighters in the game, Cerrone is closer to 40 than 30 (36) and suffered losses against Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje.

Since Ferguson had already done his part in ending a fight with lightweight champion Khabib, many people argued that McGregor should fight Gaethje. When it was confirmed that McGregor was going to fight Cerrone at UFC 246, the words “warm up fight” began to fire.

Well, since McGregor crossed Cerrone last month, UFC President Dana White has said McGregor has locked another title shot. When Nurmagomedov recently spoke at a media event in Russia, he questioned the UFC’s matchmaking plans (quotes about RT).

“Millions of people watch, but there are not a million fighters. There are 300, 400, 500 fighting in the UFC. They have coaches, so let’s say 10,000 people who know MMA. They see who and under what circumstances loses what moves, when he fought, where he fought, what organization. Few people know these details, others don’t care who fights and how, who he fought in the past, who the opponent was, them don’t know anything. They only see the fight. And with that, UFC works very well. “

“So they chose him (Cerrone) and their plan worked and people started talking about it again, a rematch and other things. Cerrone has lost seven of his last 10 fights. A man comes out ten times and loses seven, and he’s called a legend. Well, let him be a legend, but his time is up. “

“If someone found out that the fight had been resolved, it would be a heavy blow to the UFC reputation. However, they chose a good opponent – an opponent who never won anything serious. He could have always won and won and as it was time for a big fight, he just gave up because he’s mentally weak. It’s just a well organized circus. “

Comments are not a surprise?

Therefore, Cerrone-Booster could criticize Khabib’s comments about “Cowboy” as “mentally weak” or “time out”. But what the champion said shouldn’t come as a surprise.

For some time, Nurmagomedov has said that McGregor has to beat top rivals before earning a title shot. While fans love Cerrone, should a title shot be given for a good reason after hitting someone who has lost three consecutive hits? Not from a meritocratic perspective. But meritocracy often goes out of the window when financial considerations come into play.