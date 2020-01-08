Loading...

The Canadian Football League Players’ Association has received a final version of the collective agreement with the league.

Below are some changes to the printed CBA and CFLPA structure.

With a view to the 2020 season, we would like to provide you with a summary of the most important points in addition to the message that we sent on May 16, 2019.

Notable changes to the collective agreement:

Article 3 – Standard player contract

Subject to Section 9.02, a non-veteran signs a C.F.L. Standard player contract or roster contract with a member club (hereinafter referred to as the “first contract”), the member club must give the player a one-year C.F.L. Standard player contract with extension option. For clarity, a player’s “first contract” means any contract that was signed before reaching veteran status. In addition, as part of a player’s first contract, a member club is still free to offer the player alternatives to a one-year C.F.L. Standard player contract with renewal option for one (1) year. These alternatives could include multiple one-year contracts for three (3) years or more without an option year.

Once a player signs a standard player contract (“SPC”), the player will receive a copy at the time of signing, and once the commissioner has registered the SPC, the player will receive a copy of the registered SPC. No SPC is official until it has been registered by the Commissioner.

As of 2020, all standard player contracts will include both an active roster salary and a practice roster salary (two way contract). When the contract is signed, the amounts must be entered for both categories and sent to the C.F.L. be registered. (and can be negotiated).

Article 6: Practice times

Section 6.04 (Out-of-season volunteer training sessions) is not performed (i.e. no off-season team training sessions).

Article 9: minimum compensation

For 2020 and 2021, the minimum basic remuneration for global classified players is $ 54,000 and for American and national players is $ 65,000 (this is the basic salary and excludes all contributions to the season preparation (camp), play-off remuneration, contributions to the club pension and any subsequent payments). If a player is supposed to make less than the minimum, their club automatically increases their payout to the minimum.

Contract duration

All nationals must sign at least a 2 + 1 initial contract and adhere to the salary structure below (this deadline does not apply to nationals who signed contracts signed in 2019):

“A” grid – 1st or 2nd round CFL Draft Choice

Basic salary (max.) Max. Shield or accommodation (optional) 50% + 1 based on attacks and defense mechanisms (optional)

1st year $ 65,000 $ 7,500 $ 7,500

2nd year $ 65,000 $ 7,500 $ 7,500

3rd year $ 65,000- $ 71,500 max. $ 7,500 $ 7,500

“B” grid – 3rd or 4th round CFL draft choice

Basic salary (max.) Max. Shield or accommodation (optional) 50% + 1 based on attacks and defense mechanisms (optional)

1st year $ 65,000 $ 5,000 $ 7,500

2nd year $ 65,000 $ 5,000 $ 7,500

3rd year $ 65,000- $ 71,500 max. $ 5,000 $ 7,500

“C” grid – 5th round or higher CFL Draft Choice plus undrafted

Basic salary (max.) Max. Shield or accommodation (optional) 50% + 1 based on attacks and defense mechanisms (optional)

1st year $ 65,000 $ 2,500 $ 7,500

2nd year $ 65,000 $ 2,500 $ 7,500

3rd year $ 65,000- $ 71,500 max. $ 2,500 $ 7,500

Note: No further bonus payments (within a supplement) are allowed (i.e. no payments per bag, all-star or outstanding player, etc.).

All global players must sign a first contract with at least 2 + 1 (option).

All American players must sign a first contract of at least 1 + 1 (option).

Note: No restrictions on bonus payments to global or American players.

Article 11: Seasonal compensation

Quarterbacks or injured veterans who report to the training camp for the entire duration and participate in the rookie camp receive an additional weekly payment in addition to the above amounts in accordance with section 11.01.

Article 14: rules and regulations

Amendment of Section 5, Paragraph 4 of the CFL Statutes;

6. The following players are considered national players:

(a) Canadian citizens at the time of signing the first C.F.L. Standard player contract or training contract;

(b) A player who has been designated a national player before May 21, 2019; or

(c) A player who has lived in Canada for a total of five years before the age of 18.

2019 – A U.S. or global player who is eligible for Draft 2021 at the earliest and has played and graduated from a U.S. sports institution for at least three (3) years.

2020 – In addition to the 2019 change, the following will take effect the day before the training camp begins in 2020: An American player who is on a list with the same CFL team after three (3) consecutive years or four (4) years in the CFL. These players only refer to the starting quota and not to the roster distribution.

7. The following players are considered American players:

(a) A player other than a national player or a global player.

8. The following players are classified as global players:

(a) Any player who is not a Canadian or American citizen and has not resided in Canada for five (5) years before the age of eighteen (18) or who does not qualify as National in any other way.

It is also agreed that wherever the word international is used in the C.F.L. The constitution, statutes and regulations are read as “American”.

Article 17: Exercise List and Exercise Agreement

Training grid players have to be paid during the past few weeks, regardless of training and in the off-season.

Article 23: Roster size

For the seasons 2020 and 2021, the active squad size of each member club in the C.F.L. In the regular season, the playoff and gray cup games must consist of a minimum of forty-four (44) and a maximum of forty-five (45) players.

During the 2020 and 2021 seasons, no more than twenty (20) American players may be present, including four (4) designated American players, and regular season quarterbacks, playoffs, and gray are not included in each member club’s active list. Games.

For the seasons 2020 and 2021, each member club must have one (1) player on their reserve squad in addition to its active squad, who is with C.F.L. Standard player contracts that can participate in all exercises and sessions, but cannot participate in regular season, playoff or Gray Cup games. The player on the reserve squad receives all the benefits they would receive as if they were on the active squad, except that they are not allowed to participate in regular season, playoff or Gray Cup games.

For the 2020 and 2021 seasons, each member club must have two (2) players on its active list who are considered global players for each regular season, playoff and Gray Cup games.

In the 2020 and 2021 seasons, each member club must wear at least two (2) quarterbacks for each regular season, playoff and Gray Cup games.

Teams are authorized to designate a maximum of three (3) players per game as national starters who have become national players due to the changed definition of national players, i.e. H. Americans with the same C.F.L. have played. Team for three (3) consecutive years or the four (4) years in the C.F.L. These three (3) players apply only to the starting quota and not to the roster distribution.

In the event of a game injury to any of the club’s ten (10) National Starters, the injured players may be replaced by a National or other American on the list who qualifies according to the definition of National changed above.

Section 8, subsections 1, 2 and 5 of the C.F.L. The articles of association (Annex “E” to the collective agreement) are amended as follows and are deemed to have been changed:

1. For the seasons 2020 and 2021, the commissioner maintains a list of players in the league office who are under contract with each member club. Before the start of the regular season schedule, each member club draws up its active list according to a schedule set by the Board of Directors at:

a maximum of 45 players, including 2 players to be identified as quarterbacks and 43 other players, of whom no more than 20 may be Americans, or

2. Before the start of the regular season schedule, each member club determines its reserve card for 1 player in accordance with the schedule set by the Board of Directors.

5. A member club may dress for a regular season or playoff game or a league championship game from its active list in accordance with paragraph 1. Players identified as quarterbacks may alternate at the quarterback position during the game. It is strictly and under no circumstances permitted to enter the game in any other position. For the purposes of this paragraph, the tasks of the quarterback position may include stabbing, placing, kicking or holding the ball for the kicker when attempting a conversion or goal scoring. A national quarterback is considered to be one of the beginning international players of a club as long as it remains in the quarterback position on the field. When the member club fills out its full quota of American players, four players are designated Americans and special team players who are only allowed to enter the game in a different position if another American player has to leave the game for that game.

If the member club pulls out 19 American players, three are designated as Americans and special team players who are only allowed to enter the game in a different position if another American player has to leave the game for that game.

If the member club moves 18 American players, two are designated as Americans and special team players who are only allowed to enter the game in a different position if they know that another American player has to leave the game for this game.

The designated Americans may only participate in the special teams. provided, however, that a designated American can be replaced directly to replace another American player, provided that the substituted American player is on the same side (offensive or defensive) as the designated American is playing on. The designated American may replace any other American player on either side of the ball during the game, provided that the player he replaces is not allowed to re-enter the game.

The teams are entitled to designate a maximum of three (3) players per game as national starters who, due to the changed definition of national, i.e. H. Americans with the same C.F.L. played, became national players. Team for three (3) consecutive years or the four (4) years in the C.F.L. These three (3) players apply only to the starting quota and not to the roster distribution. In the event of a game injury to any of the club’s ten (10) national starters, the injured players may be replaced by a national or other American on the list who qualifies in accordance with the changed definition of the national.

Article 30: Recognition of economic conditions

Section 30.01 Salary Expenditures Cap

2019 – $ 5,250,000.00

2020 – $ 5,300,000.00

2021 – $ 5,350,000.00

Section 30.04 Incremental Broadcast Revenue

A. C.F.L. 2.0 broadcast revenue

20% C.F.L. Broadcast earnings outside of the TSN / ESPN agreements will be applied to the SEC the following year after receipt of these earnings. This calculation applies to all 2.0 broadcast revenue received after May 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019 and applies to SEK 2020. For greater clarity, the C.F.L. You’ll get a $ 2.0 million (2.0 million USD) broadcast revenue in 2019. Then the sum of two hundred thousand dollars ($ 200,000) divided by nine (9) teams in the SEK 2020 league is added.

For the calculation of the 2021 SEC, 20% of all 2.0 broadcast revenues generated in 2020 are added to the 2021 SEC.

B. Payment of the TSN assessment fee

Starting with the SEC in 2021, based on the measurement formula used for the 2020 season TV ratings in 2020, 20% of all payments of the rating fee will be made to the C.F.L. payable to the SEC in 2021.

Article 36: National Football League

Section 36.01

Paragraphs 3, 12, 13, 15 and 22 of the C.F.L. The standard player contract is subject to this article.

A player who has a C.F.L. A standard player contract with a member club can be an N.F.L. Standard player contract with a National Football League member club (hereinafter referred to as the “N.F.L. Club”) from the date following the day the C.F.L. The season ends for the player until his contract expires or the second Tuesday in February the following season, whichever is earlier. provided that the player enters or has exercised his or her option year in the year after the end of the season and his contract ends on the second Tuesday in February of the year following the end of the season.

If a player has an N.F.L. Standard player contract with an N.F.L. Club, said player remains under contract with the N.F.L. Club until the contract from the N.F.L. Club or other N.F.L. Club to which the contract was awarded. When a player signs a contract with an N.F.L. Club, he is not entitled to the benefits from his C.F.L. Standard player contract and collective agreement.

In the event that the N.F.L. Club ends the N.F.L. Standard player contract and the C.F.L. The standard player contract has not expired. The C.F.L. The standard player contract and any renewal between the player and the member club will take effect and remain in effect until its expiration date, and all services in accordance with the C.F.L. Standard player contract and collective agreement remain in effect.

From 2020, all players who have signed a contract, regardless of the contract duration at the end of each season, are entitled to the NFL options window described here. This proposed clause is subject to the approval of the NFL.