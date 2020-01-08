CFL unveils businessmen in Ontario as new owners of Montreal Alouettes after | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

The announcement ended months of speculation regarding the ownership situation of the Alouettes, including reports from various potentially interested groups and individuals.

“Dale and Gary have been lifelong friends,” said CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie. “It was an introduction that was made following a conversation at a Gray Cup party with a certain irony.”

Ambrosion had no idea who the pair was, but was immediately impressed by Stern and Speigel when he arrived at the office.

“We executed a transaction in about three and a half weeks from start to finish,” Ambrosie said.

Ambrosion said the Alouettes situation was a challenge given the state of affairs of the club. Between seven and ten groups expressed an interest in owning the club and trying to protect investors, sometimes by trying to work together.

But Spiegel and Stern left the pack because they did not have to rely on other groups.

“Sid and Gary had been working together for 40 years, they didn’t have to figure out how to do this together, that part was easy for them,” Ambrosie said.

This allowed the new owners to focus on understanding the company and how they could grow it in Montreal.

Spiegel is the founder and chairman of the board of directors of Crawford Steel, while Stern is the chief executive officer of the company. Their previous investments in Quebec included steel mills in Longueuil and Rouyn-Noranda and real estate.

Crawford Steel is a private company founded by Spiegel in 1944.

S and S Sportsco, a company owned by Spiegel and Stern, is listed as the owner of the club.

Spiegel could not be present on Monday, but Stern assured them that they are ready to commit themselves to the city and the province.

“We saw this as a challenge, but the kind of challenge that can also be fun,” Stern said. “It was the right opportunity for us to come at the right time in our lives.”

Stern was asked why the couple chose to focus on the Alouettes and not on the Argonauts, which were for sale a few years ago.

“It’s hard, take it the right way and if I say it the wrong way, the Argos suck,” Stern said. “Can I say that?”

Stern said investing in Montreal was an easy decision.

“We are here, we fund it, we believe in it, we believe in passion and this soccer team will be a great soccer team that everyone can support and be proud of,” Stern said.

The Alouettes were founded in 1946 and have conquered seven Gray Cups, the last in 2010. The franchise is the last in the CFL that conquered consecutive national titles (2009-10).

The Alouettes were second in the ranking of the East Division last year with a record of 10-8. Montreal, under rookie head coach Khari Jones, reached the CFL playoffs for the first time in 2014 before losing 37-29 to Edmonton in the semi-final of the Molson Stadium conference.

The revival of Montreal came on the field after Jones became an interim head coach a week before the start of the regular season when Mike Sherman was abruptly fired. GM Kavis Reed was fired by the club in July.

Jones said Monday that he was touched by Stern’s passion in his first conversations with the new boss and believes his expectations are high. Jones mainly said that he was happy that the ownership situation had been resolved.

“It’s one of those things when you have things hanging over you, it takes the story away from the story on the field,” said Jones, who signed a three-year contract extension with Montreal shortly after the club’s playoff ouster.

However, a priority for the new ownership is to perform two different functions – a full-time GM and team president, someone who speaks French fluently.

“Our first priority is to appoint a new general manager and a new president who can make the right football and business decisions,” said Stern, who will become the lead governor of Montreal. “We do great business in Quebec and we have a lot of respect for the province.

“We want to build this organization the way we have built our businesses: by employing good people and supporting them in their work, while working with great partners and understanding the market.”

The rise of Spiegel and Stern as Alouettes owners is very surprising, considering the brothers Jeffrey and Peter Lenkov – born in Montreal who now live in Los Angeles – have long been said to be frontrunners for the franchise. There were also indications that Claridge Inc., a private investment firm with headquarters in Montreal, could co-operate with the Lenkovs as co-owner of the club.

But there was persistent talk that both Lenkovs had withdrawn. And last week, Alouette President Patrick Boivin left the club, further suggesting that the club’s ownership search had taken a big turn, as Boivin’s father, Pierre, is the president / CEO of Claridge.

“That was a decision we made at the CFL, at that time we were the owners of the team,” said Ambrosie of Boivin’s departure.

“But sometimes the answer is that you just want a new perspective … to give Gary the chance to choose his own person, the person they want to lead into the future.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 6, 2020.

Sidhartha Banerjee, The Canadian Press