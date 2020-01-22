CFL to Toronto-Saskatchewan regular season match in Halifax | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

It will be the first game in the regular season to be played at Saint Mary’s. The CFL held an exhibition competition there in 2005.

The previous four Touchdown Atlantic games were held in Moncton, N.B. Last year, the Montreal Alouettes defeated Toronto 28-22 for 10,126 spectators at the Croix-Bleue Medavie Stadium.

The capacity of that stadium can be expanded to 20,725, but there was no expansion for last year’s match.

Schooners Sports and Entertainment (SSE), a group that is trying to get a CFL franchise for Halifax, will sponsor the game again. Last year too.

Last month, the Halifax regional municipality voted for a one-time contribution of $ 20 million to a proposed CFL-friendly stadium, as long as it was at a location other than Shannon Park. SSE had settled on six to eight acres of land in Shannon Park, a surplus of military sites in the north end of Dartmouth, for a $ 110 million stadium.

But a report suggested that Shannon Park has no transportation options to get spectators to and from the site and the site would need millions of dollars in infrastructure investment.

CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie remained bullish as Halifax became the 10th franchise of the competition, but has repeatedly stated that it depends on a suitable stadium being built in the largest city in Atlantic Canada.

This year’s Touchdown Atlantic consists of two teams that ended last season at opposite ends of the spectrum.

Saskatchewan, under freshman head coach Craig Dickenson, finished on top of the West division with a 13-5 record. Quarterback Cody Fajardo was a finalist for the excellent player prize of the CFL after he finished as the passing leader of the competition (4,302 yards).

However, the Saskatchewan season ended with a home loss of 20-13 for the eventual Gray Cup champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the final of the conference.

Toronto meanwhile missed the CFL playoffs for a second year in a row. The Argos finished third in the Eastern Division rankings with a 4-14 record, with three of those wins against league-sausage Ottawa Redblacks.

Toronto has a new head coach in Ryan Dinwiddie, a former quarterback coach with the Calgary Stampeders. Toronto fired previous head coach Corey Chamblin after only one season in the track.

Toronto is giving up a home game at BMO Field this season to participate in this game. This will be the fourth Touchdown Atlantic appearance for the Argos, which participated in the inaugural competition – a 16-16 exhibition band with Hamilton in 2005.

Toronto had the worst turnout of the CFL last year, with an average of 10,652 spectators in six home games – another home game was the Touchdown Atlantic game in Moncton, while the club did not provide attendance data for two other dates at BMO Field.

Saskatchewan was one of the top draws of the CFL. The Riders had on average more than 30,000 spectators at Mosaic Stadium and drew more than 33,000 fans to their games twice.

Saskatchewan also drew 33,300 for the final of the West Division, which won Winnipeg 20-13.

Ticket prices were a problem for last year’s Touchdown Atlantic competition in Moncton. When the game was confirmed in March, the tickets started at $ 65 but were later reduced to just $ 29.

The $ 29 tickets were in a general access zone in one of the end zones of the Croix-Bleue Medavie Stadium. Tickets in the other end zone, including general admission, were $ 45, while the cheapest ticket was $ 65.

The original ticket prices for the game were considerably higher than what both Toronto ($ 21) and Montreal ($ 26) had last year as their cheapest places

Fans who bought tickets at higher prices received credit for extra tickets, credit for seasonal tickets for the first season of the Atlantic Schooners in the CFL or a refund for the difference between the prize points.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 22, 2020.

Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press