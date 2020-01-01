CFL star RB William Stanback to sign with Las Vegas Raiders

Loading...

Photo Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

CFL stars midfielder William Stanback is expected to sign a two-year contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to NFL sources.

Stanback worked for the Raiders, the Chicago Bears, the New England Patriots, the Houston Texans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in December.

Stanback rushed for 1,048 yards – the third highest number in the CFL – and five touchdowns on 6.2 yards per run with 33 catches for 329 yards in 14 games in the 2019 season. He was named CFL star for his efforts. As a rookie three-hit hitter, Stanback rushed 81 times for 539 yards (6.7 yards per carry) and caught 25 passes for 308 yards and two touchdowns.

The six-foot-three, 233-pound physical back played for the University of Central Florida, rushing 306 times for 1,151 yards and 16 touchdowns, plus 27 receptions for 244 yards and three touchdowns in three years with the Knights. Stanback was transferred to Virginia Union University for his senior season where he rushed for 1299 yards and 15 touchdowns.

After being short-listed in the 2017 NFL draft, Green Bay signed Stanback with an unwritten free agent contract, but was released near the end of training camp. The Hempstead, New York native used the CFL as a springboard for another contract with the NFL.

Stanback received a six-digit signing bonus which is a strong indication of the Raiders' belief in the talented back. General manager Mike Mayock and head coach Jon Gruden are up to Stanback.

Rookie rookie forward Josh Jacobs' rookies rushed 242 times for 1,150 yards and seven touchdowns with 20 receptions for 166 yards in his first NFL season. Jacobs was selected in the first round, 24th overall in the 2019 NFL draft.

The Raiders' second and third leading runners in 2019, DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard are both 26 and are free agents on hold. Washington was a fifth-round pick, 143rd overall in the 2016 NFL draft while Richard was not selected the same year.

Mayock and Gruden weren't with the Raiders when Washington or Richard were brought in by black and silver. If Stanback shows up well, there could be a place in the lineup for the ball carrier.