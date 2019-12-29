CFL star catcher Derel Walker trains for the Dallas Cowboys

Loading...

Photo Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

CFL star catcher Derel Walker recently worked for the Dallas Cowboys.

The Hillsboro, Texas native traveled from his off-season home to Dallas for the session.

Walker signed a one-year contract with the Toronto Argonauts for the 2019 season, valued at $ 275,000. The 28-year-old has made 65 catches for 1,040 yards – 16 yards per receiving – and six touchdowns in his first year as Argo in 15 games. He was named an all-star in the East Division for being a constant prime target for Toronto quarterbacks McLeod Bethel-Thompson and James Franklin.

In 2018, Walker injured his left leg in the second quarter of Edmonton's Labor Day loss to Calgary when he bent awkwardly in a tackle . He didn't play the rest of the season again, but still recorded 51 wins for 875 yards and eight touchdowns in 11 games. These totals were sufficient for Walker to obtain West Division star status.

The double-player of the CFL stars and champion of the Gray Cup 2015 signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in January 2017. He made a reception for 15 yards in four preseason games and Walker was released by the Bucs among the final cuts after camp training, which makes him a free agent. Walker signed with the Eskimos in mid-2017, posting 48 catches for 634 yards and two touchdowns in eight games while scoring a rushed touchdown.

A year earlier, Walker had finished second in yards for the CFL in the 2016 season with 1,589 and 10 TDs in 109 games in 17 games. He had 1,110 yards and six touchdowns in 89 games in just 12 games and was the CFL's most notable rookie in 2015.

The six-foot-two, 188-pound receiver had a great senior season at Texas A&M University with Johnny Manziel throwing passes for him. Walker had 51 balls for 818 yards and five touchdowns. He was not selected in the 2014 NFL draft, but signed an unwritten free agent contract with the Tennessee Titans. After failing to record a take in four preseason games, Walker was released by the Titans and made his way to Canada.

In 64 CFL games, Walker had 363 receptions for 5,248 yards and 32 touchdowns. He averages 82 receiving yards per outing in the league three times. Walker's consistently high production could earn him one last shot in the NFL. But if a contract south of the border doesn't come, Walker will be a much sought after free agent if the Argos let the game's target hit the open market.