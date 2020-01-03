CFL oust Patrick Boivin as president of the Alouettes

Loading...

Screen capture courtesy of TSN

The CFL has announced that Patrick Boivin is no longer the President and CEO of the Montreal Alouettes.

The LCF thanked Boivin for his contribution and wished him every success in his future projects. David Goldstein, chief operating officer of the league, will provisionally occupy the club in this role until a new president and chief executive officer is established in Montreal.

Friday afternoon, a news release from the CFL: announcement of the dismissal of the president and CEO of the Alouettes, Patrick Boivin.

Remarkable how badly Randy Ambrosie and Co. has mismanaged the management of the Alouettes franchise since the departure of the Wetenhall. No president, no managing director, no clue.

– Arash Madani (@ArashMadani) January 3, 2020

The LCF operates the Alouettes franchise during a process of identifying and establishing new owners.