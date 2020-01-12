In the past, the CFL was considered an innovator when it came to various aspects of running a professional sports league.

Whether you liked what they did or not – one example is to challenge the passport disorder that the NFL has been chasing this past off-season – you can’t say the CFL was just sitting idly by waiting for one of them with their thumbs , “Big boys” to get things rolling.

One area where the league is not at the top is player safety and player discipline. It’s something I’ve worked on several times over the past year. Whether it’s trying to get Jonathan Rose off with an official push, to fine Greg Ellington for doing something similar to Charleston Hughes or for a number of dangerous game problems that surfaced last season, the CFL appears to have dropped the ball leave and every time.

The most recent example of the NFL taking this problem much more seriously than the CFL took place when Cleveland Browns’ defensive end, Myles Garrett, was suspended indefinitely for wielding a helmet on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph. If that reminds you that Vernon Adams Jr. did the same to Adam Bighill, you weren’t alone.

There are some CFL apologists who say the incidents weren’t the same and shouldn’t be treated the same way, but that’s nonsense. Both Garrett and Adams threw a helmet on an opposing player to injure him.

The fact that Garrett and Adams were connected shouldn’t matter. The intent was the same, and yet one (Adams) was given a poor import ban. While the other (Garrett) missed the rest of Cleveland’s games, that would be six and a fine of $ 45,623.

I am aware that there are restrictions due to the collective agreement, but sometimes you have to take a position. The CFL has failed to notice Adams (or any of the other non-Simoni Lawrence violations last year), and instead a blow to the wrist now looks worse after seeing what the NFL did on the pitch after the clash did in Cleveland.

The CFL must be as progressive as it has been for a long time. In many ways, the league is still that, but they are still sadly behind the times in terms of player safety and discipline. I’m probably just as tired of writing about it as you read it, but until the league office starts taking this stuff as seriously as it should be I’ll continue to play badger.

For the beginning of a new decade and 2020, I have a plea for the CFL: find out before the next season begins. No more tremors, no more washed out postures. Make yourself clear about this and do it before the kickoff in June. You will have six months; There is no excuse.

You say you want to talk about the security life of the player, don’t you? Do you want to “conduct the whole conversation in a meaningful way”, as the Commissioner said in June last year?

This winter will be the time to prove it.