Derrick Moncrief, linebacker, Saskatchewan Roughriders; Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

CFL all-star linebacker Derrick Moncrief has signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders released Moncrief to pursue the NFL opportunity. He should be a CFL-free agent in February.

Moncrief worked for the Raiders, the Miami Dolphins, the Cincinnati Bengals, the Detroit Lions, the Arizona Cardinals, the New York Jets, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the San Francisco 49ers during his NFL team tour.

The 26-year-old played three seasons for the riders. In 2019, Moncrief played 17 games with 69 tackles, four in special teams, four sacks, three interceptions and a forced fumble. He was named CFL’s all-star for his outstanding game in the position of strong linebacker.

By playing the “SAM” spot in the Canadian game, Moncrief showed his dynamic defensive skills. He can be stubborn against the barrel, flashing from the edge, falling back into the zone opposite the pass, and even watching attacking players covered by men. In the new era of NFL football, where soccer balls are thrown everywhere, Moncrief fits the style of a player who can focus on defense.

After two seasons at Oklahoma State University, Moncrief was overlooked by the NFL in 2017, but he deserved the first chance to make an appearance south of the border.