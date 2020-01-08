CFL GMs and coaches looking for NFL window brightness

Loading...

BLUE MOUNTAIN, Ont. – General managers and coaches around the CFL just want some clarity.

Is there an NFL window? Will there be one soon? It would certainly be nice to know.

On the way to the low season, CFL teams and players worked under the assumption that each player could test NFL waters and conclude lucrative contracts with teams in the big league south of the border.

Not everyone loved the “NFL window” as it is called, but rules are rules and CFL teams believed that this was one they had to live with.

Then in early December news came out that the NFL had not agreed to the terms that the CFL wanted.

Suddenly, boys like Calgary Stampeders all-star Tre Roberson – who had one year left on his contract – were unable to participate in the training sessions that their agents had set up with NFL teams.

The Stamps would eventually release Roberson, while Winnipeg Blue Bombers would do the same for defending lineman Jonathan Kongbo.

It was a frustrating and confusing situation, as the GMs and head coaches of the CFL sat down on Blue Mountain on Tuesday morning and hoped to get a better idea of ​​what exactly is going on.

“At the moment there is no clarity, so I would like something,” said Stampeder’s president / GM John Hufnagel.

That was a feeling that resounded.

Not everyone is on the same page about whether the window is a good idea, but they all agree that they need to know if it exists or not.

“Just clarity,” said Hamilton Tiger-Cats head coach Orlondo Steinauer. “I think I understand both sides (of the argument about the window). I have been a player and your chance is only that great and it is fast depending on your age. I’m sensitive to that, but I’m also sensitive to our competition and what’s best for our competition and when you have a great player, you want to hold him. That is every company. “

To be clear: the confusion around the NFL window is not good for the CFL.

Young players chose to sign with CFL teams and come to Canada with the understanding that they could try out their chances in the NFL when the first year of their two-year deals ended.

It is easy to understand why they might feel betrayed at the end of the season and were told that the opportunity would not be available to them.

That is what happened to Kongbo, and so the Bombers did not hesitate to release him – he signed with the San Francisco 49ers shortly thereafter – despite losing a year of his services.

“It was said that any player (with NFL teams) could try, regardless of their status, that was my impression,” said Bombers GM Kyle Walters. “We went over with Jonathan and we said” Here’s our understanding “because he argued whether he would train and try for the NFL.

“They should have committed themselves to two years and he was not really interested in that and we explained:” We understand whether it is a year or whatever the contract is, that each player will be able to get NFL) “and that was one of the reasons why he signed. As it turned out, that was not the case, but we had agreed verbally with Jonathan and his agent to say, “Whatever happens, we are not sure about this, but we will cut you off and respect our word.” “

That is clearly not an ideal situation and everyone in the CFL hopes that the situation will be resolved as quickly as possible.

Some, such as Stamps head coach Dave Dickenson and Toronto Argonaut head coach Ryan Dinwiddie, want the NFL window to be completely demolished.

Others are less convinced.

However, they all want clarity. Teams go an important route to recruit players and they must be able to tell young talent what is going on.

CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie believes this is coming, and although he understands that there is some frustration, he defended the way the CFL dealt with the situation.

“I’m not sure we could have done much else,” said Ambrosie. “Really, in the end it’s mainly about the NFL and the NFLPA and the change in the way they wanted to handle the rule. If you go back to the very beginning, the NFL window was actually an NFL idea that some years ago went to the CFL was brought, so we basically went ahead with the reasonably correct assumption that the same old, same old went acceptable and it turned out that it wasn’t.

“It is clear that we want to make this work, but is there regret? No, I don’t think that would be the right sentence. I think it is necessary to keep working on this and to find the right formula. “

Ideally, everyone in the competition wants this to be done quickly.

“Whatever the competition chooses, I’m good at that,” said Edmonton Eskimos GM Brock Sunderland. “If players get chances, I think that’s good and I always let our boys explore and help and call when they qualify, but let’s have a concrete black-and-white rule so we all know. The NFL knows , the agents know, we know. That’s what I want. “

It is everything anyone wants.

DISADVANTAGE

There is an argument that the Toronto Argonauts have a competitive disadvantage.

The CFL has a standard housing allowance for all teams, and with house prices that continue to rise in Toronto, that money doesn’t go nearly as far for players signing with the Argos as in other markets.

It is not something that is often talked about, but it is something that the Argos would like to see the CFL address of at some point.

“They gave us a housing rule to tell us that the houses (prices) were not that different in the competition,” said Argos GM Mike “Pinball” Clemons. “We do think that there is a clear disadvantage, and part of that is when you publish that you may reveal it more. So when I publish it, they will change the rules and help us and say, “Yes, there is a difference here”?

“They apparently did a longitudinal test and suggested that the range (of house prices) did not differ significantly from market to market.”

According to the PadMapper Canadian Rent Report, the average cost of a one-bedroom apartment in Toronto last year was $ 2,300, compared to just $ 900 in Regina.

The rent allowance of a player goes much further if he plays for the Riders than the Argos, there is no doubt about that.

It is a problem that the competition wants to solve if it is presented to them.

“My opinion on this is that if this is a problem and the Argos or one of the other teams working in big cities want to put this on the table to discuss, we should do that,” Ambrosie said. “I would say (to the presidents and GMs of the competition) that if there is something we should talk about, we should talk about it. That is the culture that I would like to create.”

COMMENTS

It may sometimes seem as if everyone is skeptical about the entire CFL 2.0 plan, but there were no complaints from head coaches or GMs about Ambrosie’s attempt to globalize the Canadian game on Tuesday. Maybe there are still some questions, but it is not the problem that some fans think it is … You could see how relieved Ambrosion was that he had finally dissolved the Montreal Alouettes property before everyone arrived at Blue Mountain. Not much was said about it, but it was reasonable to wonder if the rest of the CFL teams would have been willing to support the Als for another season … The Hamilton Tiger-Cats may have a quarterback eventually controversy, but they don’t emphasize it now. With Jeremiah Masoli redrawn and set to return from a devastating knee injury at some point in the near future, the Ticats will have to decide if they want to roll with him or Dane Evans, who brought them to the Gray Cup after the takeover when Masoli was injured. “Deen is super supportive,” Steinauer said. “There is a difference between super supporting on the outside and super supporting on the inside and I think if they were both here, I think Dane would jump jackets when we signed Masoli? Probably not, and that’s OK, but I think our organization’s goal is to bring competition to training camp. ”… If you wonder if everyone really loves Pinball, the answer is yes. He was the most popular man in the room on Tuesday, and it was not so close … There are still a lot of coaching vacancies in the competition, but don’t be surprised if we get a lot of announcements about hiring staff, very, very soon … There is real optimism that the CFL will soon a team in Halifax, which has been true for a few years, but it is even more pronounced now … With Bo Levi Mitchell who was operated on last month to remove a cyst on his shoulder, the Stampeders are optimistic that he will be ready for training camp, but they are not 100% sure. That will be one to watch … The Ottawa Redblacks exchanged a pick in the third round last week and a conditional pick for the rights to back-up quarterback Nick Arbuckle from Stampeders. They clearly see him as a future star and wanted the exclusive right to negotiate with him. Coaches and GMs from around the competition all said they understood the movement, but more than a few admitted they didn’t see it coming.

