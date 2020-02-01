CFL Free Agent Rankings: specialists

Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

It’s officially February, which means it’s time to worry about how outstanding free agents are viewed when they hit the free market.

Over the next eight days we will list all top freelancers by position and nationality. Then we will produce a large table with the 25 best free agents from across the league.

We will start with the specialists – kickers, returners and long snappers. Check out our defensive defender rankings tomorrow.

Kickers

Internationals

1) Richie Leone, Ottawa Redblacks

The triple CFL Allstar is probably the best punter in the league with an average of 39.2 net yards per punt a year ago.

national

1) Lewis Ward, Ottawa Redblacks

Ward’s numbers declined from his near-perfect rookie season in 2019, but he still scored 43 out of 50 (86 percent) on field goals 56 meters in length.

2) Ronnie Pfeffer, Toronto Argonauts

The Wilfrid Laurier product had a quiet productive season with the boatmen and achieved a solid net yard average of 37.7 with 76 points.

3) Jon Ryan, Saskatchewan Roughriders

The 36-year-old achieved an average of 35.4 net yards per barge on the way to the West Division All-Star in 2019.

4) Zack Medeiros, Toronto Argonauts

The 29-year-old achieved a decent 32.6 net yards per barge in Toronto and can also contribute as a place kicker.

5) Josh Bartel, B.C. lions

The 34-year-old averaged a net yard average of 33.4 to 73 points in 2019.

returnees

Internationals

1) Frankie Williams, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The 26-year-old led the CFL with 2,020 yards and scored two touchdowns. He was an All Star League player in 2019 and was named the most outstanding special team player in the East Division.

2) Terry Williams, Calgary Stampeders

The 27-year-old finished second in the CFL in Combined Yards (2,147), while also performing his duties as a spot duty behind Calgary.

3) Chris Rainey, Toronto Argonauts

Rainey led the CFL in combined shipyards (2,183), though his return numbers from his days with the B.C. Lions.

4) Shakeir Ryan, Montreal Alouettes

The 24-year-old only played seven games last season, but was able to cancel a few big games, including a 101-yard punt return against Saskatchewan.

5) Marcus Thigpen, Saskatchewan Roughriders

He will be 34 at the start of the season, but Thigpen is still elusive in the second leg and also helps to run back.

national

None.

Long snappers

Internationals

None.

national

1) Martin Bédard, Free Agent

Montreal signed free agent long snapper Mike Benson last week.