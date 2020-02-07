Don Jackson-Calgary Stampeders-12july2018.Photo: Scott Grant

They break off for big carry passes, catch passports, throw blocks and hammer the ball on second-and-short.

The pool of running backs and fullbacks has been largely used up by players who have signed up with their old teams. However, there are still a few differences that could prove useful for teams that want to improve their field.

Check out our quarterback leaderboards tomorrow or check out our previous leaderboards for recipients, offensive linemen, defensive linemen, linebackers, defensive backs and specialists.

Run back

American

1) Don Jackson, Calgary Stampeders

The 26-year-old saw a decline in 2019, but remains one of the league’s best receivers out of the field.

2) C. J. Gable, Edmonton Eskimos

The eight-year-old veteran spends two consecutive 1,000-yard seasons in Edmonton, though his age (32) will limit his options.

3) Cameron Marshall, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The 28-year-old played only four games last season, but used them with an average of 6.1 meters per broadcast.

4) Jeremiah Johnson, Montreal Alouettes

The power rusher reached a career high of six yards per carry in eleven games in 2019, but will soon be 33 years old.

5) Tyrell Sutton, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The eight-year-old veteran ran more than 80 meters in three of his six games with Hamilton, including the Gray Cup.

Best of the rest: Terry Williams, Calgary Stampeders; Chris Rainey, Toronto Argonauts; Marcus Thigpen, Free Agent; Mossis Madu, Ottawa Redblacks; Martese Jackson, Edmonton Eskimos; Romar Morris, Calgary Stampeders

national

1) Anthony Coombs, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The previous draft pick of the first round recorded 314 yards before the scrimmage in 57 strokes in 2019 and also scored two touchdowns.

2) Greg Morris, Free Agent

The 27-year-old had 25 offensive goals for Ottawa for 155 meters last season, although he has been released since then.

defender

American

none

national

1) Calvin McCarty, Edmonton Eskimos

The 13-year-old veteran continues to perform consistently, although his age (35) will limit his interest in the free market.