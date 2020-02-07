Don Jackson-Calgary Stampeders-12july2018.Photo: Scott Grant
They break off for big carry passes, catch passports, throw blocks and hammer the ball on second-and-short.
The pool of running backs and fullbacks has been largely used up by players who have signed up with their old teams. However, there are still a few differences that could prove useful for teams that want to improve their field.
Run back
American
1) Don Jackson, Calgary Stampeders
The 26-year-old saw a decline in 2019, but remains one of the league’s best receivers out of the field.
2) C. J. Gable, Edmonton Eskimos
The eight-year-old veteran spends two consecutive 1,000-yard seasons in Edmonton, though his age (32) will limit his options.
3) Cameron Marshall, Hamilton Tiger-Cats
The 28-year-old played only four games last season, but used them with an average of 6.1 meters per broadcast.
4) Jeremiah Johnson, Montreal Alouettes
The power rusher reached a career high of six yards per carry in eleven games in 2019, but will soon be 33 years old.
5) Tyrell Sutton, Hamilton Tiger-Cats
The eight-year-old veteran ran more than 80 meters in three of his six games with Hamilton, including the Gray Cup.
Best of the rest: Terry Williams, Calgary Stampeders; Chris Rainey, Toronto Argonauts; Marcus Thigpen, Free Agent; Mossis Madu, Ottawa Redblacks; Martese Jackson, Edmonton Eskimos; Romar Morris, Calgary Stampeders
national
1) Anthony Coombs, Hamilton Tiger-Cats
The previous draft pick of the first round recorded 314 yards before the scrimmage in 57 strokes in 2019 and also scored two touchdowns.
2) Greg Morris, Free Agent
The 27-year-old had 25 offensive goals for Ottawa for 155 meters last season, although he has been released since then.
defender
American
none
national
1) Calvin McCarty, Edmonton Eskimos
The 13-year-old veteran continues to perform consistently, although his age (35) will limit his interest in the free market.