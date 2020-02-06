CFL Free Agent Rankings: Recipients

Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

We observe how they catch highlights, achieve acrobatic touchdowns and go over the middle during important seconds downs.

This year’s free agent recipient class is very extensive – especially among Americans. Some of the league’s best passers will be available on February 11 when they hit the free market.

Check out our running back leaderboards tomorrow or check out our previous leaderboards for offensive linemen, defensive linemen, linebackers, defensive backs and specialists.

American

1) Derel Walker, Toronto Argonauts

The 28-year-old was underutilized in 2019, but still managed 65 receptions for 1,040 yards and six touchdowns. If the Walker is healthy and used properly, it is arguably the best recipient in CFL.

2) Shaq Evans, Saskatchewan Roughriders

The UCLA product developed a fast chemistry with Cody Fajardo in 2019 and recorded 72 catches for 1,334 yards and five touchdowns.

3) DaVaris Daniels, Edmonton Eskimos

The 27-year-old has received an average of 63.5 yards per game over the course of his career – he just has to find a way to stay healthy.

4) Dominique Rhymes, Ottawa Redblacks

The 6-foot-4 goal was Ottawa’s most productive attacking player last season, scoring 65 shots for 1,056 yards and five touchdowns.

5) DeVier Posey, Free Agent

Posey was recently cut by Montreal to avoid an off-season contingent bonus and remains one of the league’s biggest threats.

6) S.J. Green, Toronto Argonauts

The future Hall of Fame goal saw another 1,000 yard season in 2019, but is nearing its 35th birthday.

7) Luke Tasker, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The seven-year-old veteran has had a bad year, with only 36 receptions in nine games. still only 29 years old.

8) Armanti Edwards, Toronto Argonauts

The steadfast veteran quietly covered 1,014 meters in 2019 with the Argos, although he will turn 32 in March.

9) Naaman Roosevelt, Saskatchewan Roughriders

The 32-year-old experienced an upswing in 2019, scoring 77 catches for 946 yards while starting all 18 regular season games.

10) Darvin Adams, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The 30-year-old caught five touchdown passes last year, despite a drop in mileage from 1,028 (2018) to 549 (2019).

11) Chris Matthews, Montreal Alouettes

The 30-year-old had a disappointing season in 2019, scoring only 21 catches for 229 yards between Winnipeg and Montreal.

12) Rodney Smith, Toronto Argonauts

It’s hard to argue with six feet six, which is the size that this state of Florida product brings to the reception corps.

Best of the rest: Ryan Lankford, B.C. lions; Manny Arceneaux, Saskatchewan Roughriders; Caleb Holley, Ottawa Redblacks; Seth Coate, Free Agent;

national

1) Juwan Brescacin, Calgary Stampeders

The 6-foot-4 goal has the potential to dominate slotback, but was limited to just four games due to injuries in 2019.

2) Llevi Noel, Toronto Argonauts

Born in Toronto, is an underestimated recipient who can also contribute as a blocker and tea specialist.

3) Mike Jones, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

His numbers were well below the 841 yards he set up in 2018, but Jones remains one of the CFL’s biggest national threats.

4) Jimmy Ralph, Toronto Argonauts

The uncovered target flew under the radar with Toronto last year, scoring 38 catches for 366 yards and a score.

5) Nate Behar, Ottawa Redblacks

The return of the Carleton product to home did not go as planned in 2019. Only 16 grabs were awarded for 169 yards.

Best of the rest: Rashaun Simonise, B.C. lions; Jacob Scarfone, Ottawa Redblacks; Brian Jones, Hamilton Tiger Cats; Justin Buren, Hamilton Tiger-Cats; Austin Hartley, Calgary Stampeders