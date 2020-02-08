CFL Free Agent Rankings: Quarterbacks

Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

This year’s free agent quarterback class is none other than the 2019 star crew, which included Bo Levi Mitchell, Mike Reilly and Trevor Harris.

Nevertheless, there are some fascinating passers-by who try to establish themselves or to re-establish themselves as viable starters in the CFL.

Click on one of the links below to view our previous rankings for running backs, receivers, offensive linemen, defensive linemen, linebackers, defensive backs and specialists.

Check back on Monday when we release the list of the 25 best free 3DownNation agents.

American

1] James Franklin, Free Agent

The 28-year-old did not live up to the hype in Toronto and has thrown 2,856 meters, eleven touchdowns and 15 interceptions in the past two seasons. He was released on Friday along with a number of outstanding free agents.

2] Jonathon Jennings, Free Agent

The 27-year-old has declined a season of 5,000 yards in 2016 and dropped 1,154 yards, three touchdowns and seven interceptions in Ottawa last year.

3] Dakota Prukop, Toronto Argonauts

The Oregon product was used to a limited extent in three seasons in Toronto, but dropped three touchdowns in just 18 attempts in 2019.

4] Logan Kilgore, Edmonton Eskimos

The 29-year-old took a 2: 3 lead as Edmonton’s starting quarterback in 2019 and threw 1,199 yards, six touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Best of the rest: Montell Cozart, Calgary Stampeders

national

1] Brandon Bridge, B.C. lions

The 27-year-old was only signed at the end of 2019 and overtook 194 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.