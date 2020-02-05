CFL Free Agent Rankings: Offensive Linemen

Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com
The definition of the scrimmage line is of crucial importance in football. No crime can be successful without a number of blockers that can protect passers-by and open wide tracks.
A number of top linemen have already signed up before the free agency – Stanley Bryant, Nolan MacMillan, Ucambre Williams – but there are still a lot of talented players that could potentially be available.
Internationals
1] Ryker Mathews, Hamilton Tiger-Cats
The 27-year-old has left the tackle at an all-star level in the last three seasons and has helped secure the blindside of Hamilton’s quarterbacks.
2] Derek Dennis, Calgary Stampeders
A former CFL Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman who injured himself in 2019 and started 16 games left and right.
3] Justin Renfrow, B.C. lions
After a trade from Calgary, the 30-year-old helped stabilize BC’s offensive line and started eleven games at the right time.
4] Thaddeus Coleman, Saskatchewan Roughriders
The 320 pounder started all 18 games for the riders with the right tackle last season. He is a solid blocker but will be 35 in June.
5] Tommie Draheim, Edmonton Eskimos
The 31-year-old has only played 29 games in the past five years, despite playing ten games in a duel with left wingers in 2019.
Best of the rest: Travis Bond, Edmonton Eskimos; Antonio Johnson Sr., B.C. lions
national
1] Sean McEwen, Toronto Argonauts
The 26-year-old was a finalist for the CFL’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman award in 2017 and continues to play like an all-star. The Calgary native is said to have already received an offer from his hometown Stampeders as part of the league’s new negotiation window.
2] Michael Couture, Winnipeg Blue Bombers
The almost 26-year-old cracked Winnipeg’s starting line-up in 2019, paving the way for the league’s fastest attack in the middle.
3] Dariusz Bladek, Saskatchewan Roughriders
He only started eight games in 2019 due to a blockage along the Saskatchewan offensive line, but the Bethune-Cookman product is able to start at the guard or in the middle.
4] Ryan Bombs, Free Agent
The four-time All-Star of the East Division, which was unlocked by the Argonauts before receiving a roster bonus for the off-season, still has some gasoline in the tank.
5] Philip Blake, Saskatchewan Roughriders
The 34-year-old started in only eight games due to injury, but is still a constant pioneer.
6] David Foucault, B.C. lions
The almost 31-year-old is a maintainable blocker who is able to start at the guard or slip out if necessary.
7] Tyler Holmes, Toronto Argonauts
The former East Division Allstar has been struggling with the Argos for a year, but can still help a team.
8] Jean-Simon Roy, B.C. lions
The Laval product is a nice addition for any team that wants to improve their depth in the middle.
9] Josiah St. John, Edmonton Eskimos
The former first place continues to look for a long-term home after splitting the 2019 season between training plans in BC. and Edmonton.