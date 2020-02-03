CFL Free Agent Rankings: Linebacker

Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

What is a great defense without a great linebacking corps? Be it stopping the run, rushing the passerby or taking cover again, these guys do everything.

There’s a reason why linebackers have been named the CFL’s most outstanding defensive player eight times in the past decade. They devour statistics and make big games that serve as a bridge between the line of defense and the secondary.

Internationals

1) Larry Dean, Edmonton Eskimos

The former “Most Outstanding Defensive Player” of the East Division had a solid first season in Edmonton with 86 tackles and a sack in 18 starts.

2) Solomon Elimimian, Saskatchewan Roughriders

The league’s former “Most Outstanding Player” has a great race to catch up in Riderville: 88 tackles, four sacks and a forced fumble. However, its age (33) will limit its value on the free market.

3) Justin Tuggle, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The converted defender put an impressive 80 tackles, a sack and an interception in the middle linebacker in the hammer in 2019.

4) Maleki Harris, B.C. lions

The 27-year-old has had a quiet, productive season in Vancouver, where he completed 67 tackles and one interception despite the first seven games.

5) Jovan Santos-Knox, Edmonton Eskimos

The 25-year-old makes a big contribution when he’s healthy, but his persistent foot injury has affected some teams.

6) Micha Awe, Toronto Argonuats

One of the toughest players in the league is the start of a season with 44 duels with the Boatmen, in which he also added a sack, an interception and a forced fumble.

7) Kevin Brown II, Ottawa Redblacks

The Cincinnati product recorded a total of 55 duels, an interception and a forced fumbling of ten starts in 2019 with the weak linebacker.

Best of the rest: Eric Striker, Toronto Argonauts; DyShawn Davis, Saskatchewan Roughriders; Glenn Love, Montreal Alouettes; Marcus Ball, Calgary Stampeders; Korey Jones, Winnipeg Blue Bombers; Ian Wild, Toronto Argonauts

national

1) Chris Ackie, Montreal Alouettes

The athletic 28-year-old made ten starts with the weak linebacker in 2019 and recorded 38 defensive duels.

2) Nick Shortill, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

An underrated veteran who completed 36 tackles and a sack in 16 games with the Ticats in 2019. Shortill is considered a player with a starting caliber in the weak linebacker.

3) Alexandre Gagne, Saskatchewan Roughriders

The third-year man completed 19 special teams in 2019 – almost as many as the 23 he had set up the previous year.

4) Cory Greenwood, Calgary Stampeders

Kingston-born was excellent at 13 starts last season in Cowtown, but will be 35 years old at the start of the season in June.

5) Christophe Mulumba-Tshimanga, Edmonton Eskimos

The Maine product only got ten special teams going in 2019, but has proven in the past that it can make a powerful contribution to defense.

6) Justin Herdman-Reed, Toronto Argonauts

The 25-year-old started in six games in 2019 and recorded a total of 42 duels, two sacks and two forced games.

7) Thomas Miles, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The domestic product got dressed for all 18 regular season games with the Blue Bombers and had a total of twelve duels.

Best of the rest: Paul Kozachuk, Montreal Alouettes; Frederic Chagnon, B.C. lions; Nicolas Boulay, Free Agent; Frederic Plesius, Montreal Alouettes; Brandyn Bartlett, Saskatchewan Roughriders; Terrell Davis, B.C. lions