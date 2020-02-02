CFL Free Agent Rankings: Defensive Backs

Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

Many former All-Stars could be won on February 11th, which is good news for teams looking for help in secondary education.

Players like Chris Edwards (BC), Derrick Moncrief (Saskatchewan), DaShaun Amos (Calgary), Marcus Sayles (Winnipeg) and Winston Rose (Winnipeg) have signed defensive backs this winter on NFL contracts.

Yesterday we started our free agent ranking with specialists – kickers, returners and long snappers – that you can find here. Check out our linebacker leaderboard tomorrow.

Internationals

1) Patrick Levels, Montreal Alouettes

The East Division’s all-star played all 18 games last season with a strong linebacker and recorded 86 duels, five sacks and two forced mistakes. The 25-year-old covers well and plays as a run stopper and pass rusher well above his weight.

2) Ciante Evans, Montreal Alouettes

The fifth grader blocked the game on the field-side halfback for the Alouettes in 2019 and made 29 tackles and three interceptions.

3) Anthony Cioffi, Ottawa Redblacks

The 25-year-old was one of the few bright spots for Ottawa in 2019 and recorded 61 duels, two sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumbling on the strong linebacker.

4) Ed Gainey, Saskatchewan Roughriders

He turns 30 in June, but Gainey is still one of the league’s best defenders after a season with 56 tackles and two interceptions in Riderville.

5) Monshadrik “Money” Hunter, Edmonton Eskimos

The 24-year-old spent time at Safety and Boundary Halfback in 2019 where he made 59 tackles, two interceptions and a sack.

6) Don Unamba, Edmonton Eskimos

The almost 31-year-old struggled with injuries in 2019, but still managed 43 duels, six sacks, two forced fumbling and an interception.

7) Tommie Campbell, Free Agent

The shutdown cornerback was released by the Alouettes on Friday before an off-season contingent. Campbell remains one of the league’s best guards, but his age (32) can scare off some teams.

8) Branden Dozier, B.C. lions

The 26-year-old can start practically anywhere in secondary education and has completed a total of 77 tackles, interception and forced fiddling in 16 games.

9) Richard Leonard, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The 28-year-old played 18 games for the ticats in the field-side halfback with 55 tackles, four interceptions and two forced fumbles.

10) Josh Johnson, Edmonton Eskimos

The 29-year-old had a relaxing year in Edmonton, completing 43 tackles, two interceptions and a sack-in start at boundary cornerback, field-side halfback and field-side cornerback.

11) Garry Peters, B.C. lions

Peters played well in 18 starts at Boundary Cornerback 2019 and recorded 63 tackles, four interceptions and a forced fumble.

12) Frankie Williams, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Our best-placed returner also breaks the list of defensive defenders and has a performance of 50 tackles and one interception at the field-side cornerback.

13) Rico Murray, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The 32-year-old can still play in various positions in secondary education, including the strong lineback, where he played 18 games in 2019.

14) Jonathon Mincy, Toronto Argonauts

The former East Division all-star appeared in just one game last year after a season at the NFL’s Chicago Bears.

15) Randall Evans, Ottawa Redblacks

The 28-year-old completed a total of 68 tackles in 2019 and started in the areas of corner kick, boundary halfback and safety.

16) Jonathan Rose, Ottawa Redblacks

Best of the rest: Jonathan Rose, Ottawa Redblacks; Trumaine Washington, Toronto Argonauts; Abdul Kanneh, Toronto Argonauts; Tyquwan Glass, Edmonton Eskimos; Kevin Fogg, Toronto Argonauts; Crezdon Butler, B.C. lions; Maurice McKnight, Edmonton Eskimos; Chandler Fenner, Winnipeg Blue Bombers; Chris Randle, Ottawa Redblacks

national

1) Arjen Colquhoun, Edmonton Eskimos

He’s had trouble staying healthy for the past three seasons, but the Michigan product is arguably the best Canadian cornerback in the CFL.

2) Jermaine Gabriel, Toronto Argonauts

The seven-year-old veteran recorded 39 duels and two duels in safety and strong-side linebacker in twelve games last season.

3) Anthony Thompson, B.C. lions

The 29-year-old has had a bad year, but is one of the few Canadians in the league who can start with a corner kick or in safety.

4) Jean-Philippe Bolduc, Ottawa Redblacks

Although Bolduc is unlikely to be on the starting lineup, he’s one of the best tacklers in the league. He scored the top 20 of his career in 2019.

5) Courtney Stephen, Calgary Stampeders

The 30-year-old relegated to Royce Metchie in 2019, but still had a total of 20 duels.

6) Derek Jones, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The six-year-old veteran had a strong return after a 2018 injury-related campaign with a total of 21 tackles and a forced fumble.

Best of the rest: Jay Langa, Hamilton Tiger-Cats; Jeff Hecht, Winnipeg Blue Bombers; Josh Woodman, B.C. lions; Kevin Francis, Ottawa Redblacks