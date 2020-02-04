CFL free agent ranking: defensive linemen

Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.ca

Rushing passersby is all in the CFL, and an elite line of defense is the easiest way to accomplish this.

There are a number of strikers that can be used on both the defensive and the defensive, including the most outstanding defensive player in the league. Look below to see how they are sorted by nationality.

This is our third rank before free choice. Check out the linebackers, defenders and specialists.

Defensive tackles

Internationals

1] Dylan Wynn, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The 26-year-old dominated in 2019 with 44 tackles and 11 sacks in 18 regular season games. The CFL all-star will be one of the top players when he makes a free choice on February 11th.

2] Micah Johnson, Saskatchewan Roughriders

The former CFL All-Star has had one year with the Riders, in which he has 26 tackles and four sacks.

3] Drake Nevis, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The 300 pounder is one of the best run-stoppers in the league and set up 24 tackles and three sacks in Winnipeg in 2019.

4] Of which Coleman, Toronto Argonauts

The 29-year-old has been a member of three teams in the past three seasons, but still has 127 tackles and 17 sacks.

5] Ryan Brown, Montreal Alouettes

The six-foot-six-lineman was relatively quiet in 12 starts in 2019, making 12 tackles and three sacks.

Best of the rest: Lavar Edwards, Saskatchewan Roughriders

national

1] Cleyon Laing, Toronto Argonauts

The 29-year-old is a four-time All-Star of the East Division and continues to be one of the best Canadian defensive players in the league. Laing had 27 tackles and seven sacks in 15 starts in 2019.

2] Fabion Foote, Montreal Alouettes

The McMaster product started six times for the Alouettes in 2019, with 15 duels and a sack.

3] David Menard, B.C. lions

He wasn’t under contract to start last season, but the Montreal product ended up doing 12 tackles and two sacks in ten starts.

4] Junior Luke, B.C. lions

The previous first leg was relatively quiet in 2019, with nine tackles, a sack and an interception in four starts.

5] Junior gymnast, free agent

The 31-year-old is a healthy beginner who has appeared in just 31 games in the past four seasons due to a series of knee injuries.

Best of the rest: Ettore Lattanzio, Ottawa Redblacks; Mark Mackie, Edmonton Eskimos; Ese Mrabure-Ajufo, Calgary Stampeders; Jabar Westerman, Free Agent

Defensive ends

Internationals

1] Willie Jefferson, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The reigning Most Outstanding Defensive Player of the league dominated 2019 with 12 sacks and six fiddles. In the Gray Cup, he continued his dominance and used three sacks and two forced fumbling.

2] Yes’Gared Davis, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The 29-year-old led the league last year with 13 sacks and prevailed with 54 tackles and three forced fumbles.

3] Chris Casher, Calgary Stampeders

The 26-year-old won a start job at the beginning of the year, posting 34 duels and seven sacks.

4] Shawn Lemon, B.C. lions

The nine-year-old veteran pursues the passer-by and creates nine sacks between Toronto and BC. last season.

5] Odell Willis, B.C. lions

The 35-year-old has lost a year in which he played partly defensively and only made four sacks.

Best of the rest: Adrian Tracy, Hamilton Tiger-Cats; Tobi Antigha, Toronto Argonauts; Alex Bazzie, Edmonton Eskimos; Ivan McLennan, Calgary Stampeders; Gabe Knapton, Montreal Alouettes

national

1] Connor McGough, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The former runner-up lacks elite production – he has 47 tackles, two compulsions, and a sack in three seasons – but he’s only 24 years old.

2] Jamaal Westerman, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The almost 35-year-old missed the entire 2019 season due to injury, but has played at all-star level in the past.

3] Jesse Joseph, Edmonton Eskimos

A five-year-old veteran with seven sacks in the past two seasons.

4] Bo Banner, Montreal Alouettes

The 24-year-old makes a solid contribution in special teams and also acts as a rotation passer.

Best of the rest: Andrew Marshall, Edmonton Eskimos; Cam Walker, Free Agent; Edward Godin, B.C. lions; Jordan Reaves, Saskatchewan Roughriders